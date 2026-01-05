A TikTok video showing women in prison went viral as they were putting on a performance

The clip sparked a discussion about South Africa's legal system, and people shared their thoughts on the women who appeared in the video

Some online users had jokes as they speculated about how a jury system would work out in South Africa after seeing some of the women behind bars

A clip on TikTok of a woman in prison went viral on social media. South Africans had a lot to say about the video of female prisoners singing and dancing.

The video of the prisoners received thousands of likes from online users. People could not stop raving about the ladies who made an appearance in the video.

In a clip on TikTok by @just.sa56, female prisoners were singing and dancing in a performance. They were taking part in an initiative by the rehabilitation centre. Their performance, singing and dancing amassed thousands of likes on social media and hundreds of comments from many.

South Africa stunned by women in prison

People remarked that the ladies in prison in the clip by @just.sa56 looked stunning. Many joked that the women would have been free if there were a jury system in South Africa based on their looks. Watch the video of the women's prison and read the comments below.

Prince Mtshali commented:

"Let me get my soul mate a lawyer, Aphume, coz she's innocent."

xolah wrote:

"I wonder how long it takes to accept your sentence if you were wrongfully arrested. 😭😫"

Sir_Tlotlego was impressed by the women:

"I can never be a judge 😩 because they'd be found innocent."

Benjamin added:

"They look so innocent, but then I remember it's the innocent-looking ones that are the most dangerous😭"

Ms.Majoro👩‍🏫 joked:

"I would've been there if I hadn't take a decision to leave my ex-husband 😒."

Shai Blessing🇿🇦 was gushing:

"They are so pretty, it is like they live at home and visit prison."

Gaduka joked:

"I don't know how to prove it, but some of them were framed🤔"

theboy_wanda28 added:

They look innocent to me, I think they should get another chance 🥲

Tony 🇿🇦 joked about the ladies:

"All along I thought Nandipha was the prettiest sgebengu, bahle laboguluva."

Marufu Xavi added:

"I'm not surprised that I'm still single, my future wife is in prison.'

Collen appreciated their beauty:

"She was framed by her Pedi colleague emsebenzini 💔"

