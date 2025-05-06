A weird-looking car in South Africa left the online community in stitches, with the video quickly going viral

The footage sparked a massive buzz online, generating thousands of views, likes, and comments

Mzansi netizens were thoroughly amused, flooding the comments section with laughter and jokes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A bizarre-looking car spotted in Mzansi has taken the internet by storm, leaving many netizens in stitches.

A weird-looking car sparked amusement in South Africa, and people cracked jokes. Image: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Weird-looking car in Mzansi leaves SA amused

The strange vehicle, captured in a now-viral TikTok video which was posted by @newsnexussa on 6 May 2025, has sparked widespread amusement online and turned into the latest source of comedic relief for South Africans.

In the video, the oddly modified car is seen cruising down a street with a whole bunch of people turning heads and raising eyebrows on social media. The vehicle features an unconventional body shape and appears to be a DIY project that combines parts from different makes, resulting in a highly unusual design. With its mismatched features and peculiar build, it’s no surprise the car caught the attention of curious onlookers, along with netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans wasted no time heading to the comments section to share their thoughts and hilarious takes. Some compared the car to cartoon vehicles, while others joked that it belonged in a sci-fi film or that it looked like it came straight from a scrapyard experiment gone wrong.

Despite the jokes, a few users praised the owner for their creativity and determination, noting that getting from point A to B is what really matters. Others admired the car’s uniqueness, saying it stood out in a world where everyone drives the same thing.

The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views as it continued to circulate on the internet bringing a bit of comic relief to South Africans navigating the stresses of daily life. Whether loved or laughed at, the car has certainly made its mark.

Watch the video of the funny-looking car below:

SA is amused by the viral TikTok car video

People in Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh, and many took to the comments section, cracking jokes about the funny-looking car.

ComfyMash said:

"It’s them acting surprised why people are looking ngathi there’s nothing wrong."

Nkunzi poked fun at the vehicle, saying:

"Convertible."

Zulu was amused:

"There is no country like ours, honestly."

Max the 3rd shared:

"South Africa can't be a real place, you try to get angry at them, then they find a way to make you smile again and forget you were angry with them."

BeeBeewealth wrote:

"South African dream."

Malome siy commented:

"Waitsi, after COVID, my country has never been normal."

A weird-looking car left many people in South Africa cracking up with laughter. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

More funny stories that left SA in laughter

Briefly News previously reported that one woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video.

previously reported that one woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video. One married woman had time for games as she showed off how she pranked her hubby at 1 am while he was asleep.

A group of women in South Africa left many people on the internet laughing over their hilarious antics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News