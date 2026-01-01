A Durban woman shared a video of her dog, Milo, attacking fireworks instead of running away

The dog jumped and barked at the sparks, trying to protect his family from the explosions

South Africans were amused and said other dogs should learn from Milo's fearless behaviour

A woman from Durban standing on a red carpet. Images: @minny.buthelezi

Source: Facebook

A Durban woman has shared a hilarious video of her dog's unusual reaction to fireworks on New Year's Eve. Most pets hide under beds or run inside when they hear loud explosions, but Milo the dog had a completely different response. The woman shared the clip in the early hours of the morning on 1 January 2026, showing the fearless pup running straight towards the fireworks and trying to attack them. The woman explained that her family doesn't live in an area where they're allowed to burn fireworks, so they visited another family member's house to celebrate the new year.

In the video, you see two men standing outside with one holding a lit firework that's bursting out colourful sparks. As soon as the firework starts going off, Milo runs out immediately and starts barking at them. He tries to attack the sparks flying everywhere, jumping as he tries to reach the burning firework. The dog doesn't seem to understand what the fireworks are and thinks they're somehow dangerous, so he goes into protective mode.

The most amusing part is that Milo isn't scared at all by the sounds. He's actually quite energetic and goes forward. His owner captioned the video saying he's the only dog that doesn't fear anything, and South Africans agreed.

A dog jumping at fireworks to attack them. Images: @minny.buthelezi

Source: Facebook

Mzansi loves fearless dog

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @minny.buthelezi's clip, stating:

@Mveli Sibandze wrote:

"I also have this dog; barking at the fireworks all night. By the time he went to bed, he literally dropped like a sack of potatoes and passed out🤣🤣."

@Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said:

"Your dog must teach other dogs 🤣😂"

@Nozipho Zipho Jojo commented:

"I think the dog is deaf😭."

@Tracy Tee MakaAndile shared:

"You are so lucky my dogs are under the bed as we speak 🤦🏾‍♀️"

@Caroline Tsiu Thabe stated:

"Mine didn't even want food the way it was traumatised 😩."

@Celia Mazibuko added:

"Aibo Milo holds a dog conference and teaches other dogs how to thrive every New Year's eve."

@Keith Kamza Ntuane wrote:

"Even our dog, he fears fokol he was chasing them 😂😂😂"

@Nancy N Wa Thembani said:

"Times have changed, even dogs celebrate with us mara this one, ya phapa 🤣"

@Braam Smith commented:

"There's so much shooting in the year it won't affect him 😜😜😜"

Watch the Facebook clip below:

More animal making headlines in SA

Briefly News recently reported on Tyla cuddling a chimpanzee in new photos, with netizens joking that she has Michael Jackson money now.

recently reported on Tyla cuddling a chimpanzee in new photos, with netizens joking that she has Michael Jackson money now. Ruben Lambrechts, the brother of the late Cindy the Baboon, continued to mourn her death and said the family will keep celebrating her life.

South Africans were fascinated as a herd of eland stopped traffic and jumped over a white line in a calm wildlife crossing.

Source: Briefly News