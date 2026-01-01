A woman shared a video of herself dancing to Amapiano music with a snake draped around her neck

The cream-coloured snake stayed calm as she jumped and moved to the music

South Africans joked that the snake was her family secret and connected to her wealth

A young woman and her snake pets. Images: @iphara_joy

Source: TikTok

A woman who shares regular dance and cooking content has left South Africans both amazed and frightened after sharing a video of herself dancing. The clip, posted on 29 December 2025, shows her standing on the lawn outside her home wearing a beautiful white dress and sandals as she dances to South African Amapiano music. What makes the video shocking is that she has a cream-coloured snake draped around her neck like a necklace, with the tail on one end and the head hanging on the other. The snake stays completely calm throughout her dance routine, even when she jumps and spins.

The woman performed with calm moves, being careful not to agitate her pet snake. It's clear from the young woman's previous videos that she has a close relationship with her pet snakes and regularly dances with them around her neck or even inside her clothes.

The snake seems comfortable with her movements and doesn't try to bite or escape. The video went viral with over 500 comments from people who had a lot to say about her unusual dance partner.

Mzansi questions the snake-dancing clip

Social media users shared their thoughts on the dance clip, stating:

💍@why_not_lakhe💍 wrote:

"Mommy, it's alive."

@deebabe shared:

"I am scared of your necklace."

@Rachel❤️❤️ stated:

"To us who saw her for the first time, drop a heart ♥️"

@someleze added:

"You are showing us your family secret now😭😭😭."

@Natiey wrote:

"That's where the money comes from😭."

@xman said:

"It's a rubber snake, it's not moving."

@BUHLEZA🌸 commented:

"Yhoo, so that's why you have a big house."

@Tha_two_fashionista shared:

"How did Eve escape from the Garden of Eden 🤔🤔!!!"

Is it safe to dance with snakes?

It's not clear what type of snake TikTok user @iphara_joy is dancing with in the video, but it's important to note that this is not safe to try at home. Dancing with a snake is dangerous unless you are properly trained to handle reptiles and know whether the snake is venomous or non-venomous. Even non-venomous snakes can bite when they feel threatened or uncomfortable.

From her previous videos, it's clear that the snake is her pet and she has experience handling it. She knows how to move around the reptile without making it feel threatened, which is why it stays calm during her dance routines. However, people without proper training should never attempt to handle snakes in this way.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

