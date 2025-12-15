A dramatic video showing a handler extracting a Cape Cobra that had hidden deep inside a family's couch sparks concerns on social media

The handler used a small camera to pinpoint the snake's exact location before manually removing it, stunning the online social platforms, including concerned citizens

Social media users expressed shock and concern over safety, questioning how the snake managed to get into the furniture and how the family knew it was there

A terrifying home invasion was captured on video when a professional snake remover had to dismantle a couch to extract a lethal Cape cobra.

The gripping clip was shared on Facebook by Stellenbosch Snake Removals, garnering massive views and comments from a shocked online audience.

The video shows the professional handler, armed with a snake hook, carefully approaching the piece of furniture. To access the hidden reptile, he first had to remove various cushions and ropes tying the couch underneath. Finding the interior blocked, he was forced to cut away some fabric to create a small opening, allowing him to work his hand and tools inside the frame.

The Couch Cam Mission

To locate the cobra precisely, the handler inserted a small camera and viewed the live feed on a portable monitor. Once he successfully identified the snake's exact hiding spot, he reached into the tight space. Demonstrating extreme confidence and expertise, Facebook account Stellenbosch Snake Removals showed that the handler managed to catch the venomous Cape cobra by its tail and gently pull it out of the couch.

SA reacts to the hiding snake’s video

The video gained traction, amassing 72K views and many comments from an astonished online community. Many viewers were worried about their own home security and were interested in knowing how the snake managed to get inside the furniture. Others questioned how the family knew a camouflaged snake was present in the first place. A few concerned viewers noted that the handler was not wearing protective gear like safety boots, given the extreme risk involved in handling one of Africa's deadliest snakes.

User @Christopher Trujillo advised:

"Put some boots on, pro."

User @Michelle R Taylor commented:

"The more I watch these, the more I realise that snakes don't care about us."

User @Elzaan Renee van Wyk added:

"No protective gear."

User @Priscilla Akukothela shared:

"I wonder how they found out there’s a snake in their couch."

User @Jolene Naude said:

"I'd just burn the couch. Finish 'n klaar (that's it),"

User @Stefanie Facchini asked:

"How did they know that the cobra was on the couch?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

