A young woman posted a video showcasing her impressive weight loss journey and transformation

She implemented different and easy techniques to shed a few kilograms and showed how consistency worked for her

Social media users shared how proud they were of the fitness enthusiast and expressed their desire to take a similar path in life

A young woman showed what she had accomplished in her 2025 weight loss journey. Images: @palesa.thipe_.

Source: Instagram

Palesa Thipe, a young woman who documented her 2025 weight loss journey, showcased how hard work and determination physically transformed her body. Her dedication to changing her life inspired people online.

On New Year's Eve, Palesa uploaded a video showing her physique and the various training sessions that helped her achieve the remarkable results. From lifting weights to running to jumping with a skipping rope, Palesa highlighted the consistent effort that kept her motivated throughout the year.

She captioned her post:

"12 Months of consistency."

Woman's weight loss journey motivates South Africans

Hundreds of members of the online community gathered in the comment section, applauding Palesa's drive and sharing their own fitness journeys.

A young woman's impressive body transformation made the internet smile. Image: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

@lishhh472 told the young woman:

"Celebrate every win, my sister."

@mrs_me2047 wrote in the comment section:

"I'm so proud of you, sweetheart. You deserve a bouquet of flowers."

@qatha2 shared under the post:

"I started on 12 December 2025. I hope I stay consistent, but yoh, sugar cravings."

@mona_kii proudly stated:

"I'm yet to enter the gym, but I've lost weight by diet and home gym... can't wait to enter."

@thatombulazi added in the comments:

"Just created a video similar to this one after seeing yours. I love how physical health was prioritised this year (2025)."

@maretelemasepa humorously remarked:

"1 January is too early. I'll start ngo5 January."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Palesa's account below:

