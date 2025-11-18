Sikhululiwe Nduli showed dedication to fitness by making homemade training weights using backpacks and cinder blocks

The fitness fanatic displayed no signs of giving up, even when the bags got increasingly heavier

The viral video garnered more than four million views, prompting thousands of members of the online community to applaud Sikhululiwe's dedication

A young fitness fanatic impressed the internet by showing homemade weights. Images: @sikhululiwe_nduli

Source: Instagram

TikTok user Sikhululiwe Nduli proved that it is possible to make homemade training weights without spending thousands on gym memberships. The 20-year-old fitness enthusiast's toned arms wowed the online community, which agreed that there are no excuses for keeping fit.

On 15 April, 2025, Sikhululiwe posted a video showing various thin, cylindrical objects and Nike and Adidas bags filled with cinder blocks used as a barbell with weights. The heavy items put a lot of strain on the young app user at times, as it was evident when the homemade weights were lifted. However, persistence and dedication were also in plain sight.

Sikhululiwe wrote in the caption of the post:

"Just do it."

Body transformation stuns the internet

With more than four million views, thousands of members of the online community shared how impressed they were with Sikhululiwe's progress.

The online crowd applauded the young fitness enthusiast's determination and strength. Image: Tatiana Meteleva

Source: Getty Images

@ukn361 said in the comments:

"You know, it’s amazing. I thought I was alone on this one when it came to putting my school bags on a broom or something, then you have a massive, bulky meal right after that was made for you."

@zed_1.2m told the online community:

"Discipline and obsession: the two most important keys."

@itsjassuu felt they couldn't start the transformation journey just yet, writing:

"I have a backpack, and I have a stick, but I don't even have books to put in the bag."

@fvtiiima wrote to Sikhululiwe:

"I don't know you, but you are doing such a great thing that even a stranger (me) would be proud of you."

@bedroombodybuilder0 shared their method with the public:

"I used to put sand in two 10kg maize meal bags and place them in a bigger bag to do squats and leg extensions. No excuses."

An appreciative @user19407543416523 commented:

"Oh, I've been looking for things I could use because I can't afford the equipment. Thank you."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Sikhululiwe's account below:

