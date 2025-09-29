A woman shared a TikTok showing her body transformation before and during a relationship, sparking widespread interest

The video highlighted lifestyle changes, including fitness, diet, and emotional well-being, during a personal relationship

South Africans engaged with the content, offering support, advice, and sharing their own relatable experiences

South Africans reacted to a viral TikTok showing a woman’s body transformation before and during a relationship, sparking discussions on self-care and lifestyle changes.

On 27 September 2025, TikTok user @muntuza_za posted a video showing her personal body transformation before and during a relationship. In the clip, she shared pictures of herself looking fit and healthy before meeting her partner, followed by images showing how she appeared while in the relationship, visibly less healthy and deprived. The video quickly caught attention for its candid and relatable depiction of how personal habits and lifestyle can change in the context of a relationship. The content sparked widespread interest among South Africans curious about her experience and seeking advice on reclaiming their own fitness and wellness routines. She wrote:

"Yooh waze wa ngibhubhudla umfana guys. 😭😂💔 And lapho I used to love him guuut, to a point where he had my banking card with him. 😭🤞 My salary used to clock kuye. 😭💔 Any home remedies on how to get my body back fast fast?"

The video highlighted the impact that relationship dynamics can have on physical and emotional health. By contrasting the before and after photos, the creator opened a discussion on lifestyle choices, diet, exercise, and emotional well-being. She also shared her humorous but heartfelt experience, noting how her finances and daily habits shifted while in the relationship. This kind of content resonates with many South Africans, as it combines relatability with lessons on self-care and personal boundaries.

Relationship changes reflected in physical transformation

Within just three days, the video went viral, amassing over 218,000 likes and more than 13,000 comments. Viewers reacted strongly to both the transformation and her candid storytelling, with many sharing their own experiences and tips. The engagement highlighted the relatability of the content, showing how audiences connect with authentic experiences and are eager to interact with posts that reflect real-life challenges.

Reactions from the community were a mix of concern, empathy, and support, with many praising her honesty and courage. The video sparked discussion about self-care, healthy relationships, and the importance of maintaining personal routines. Overall, it became a conversation starter in South Africa, encouraging people to reflect on their own habits and the effect of relationships on wellbeing.

Mzansi reacted to the video

B.Hlatshwayo wrote:

“He wanted to delete you.”

Garry said:

“Hlala naye my sister angaze abhubhudle osisi bethu.”

Majiya17 commented:

“One year with him.”

Kaydee wrote:

“Chomi open case ya attempted murder.”

Aneziwe said:

“He ate and left no crumbs.”

Lindiwe commented:

“He even took away your fashion sense, yho abafana.”

thendo wrote:

“Be like me. Focus on Jesus Christ, and He will lead you to the right partner.”

LeNqo said:

“He got you twisted, sis, uxolo.”

