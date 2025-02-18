Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Jojo Robinsons bared it all in her recent Instagram post

Jojo Robinson spoke about undergoing multiple surgeries to help shed 20kgs of her body weight

Fans praised her for being very transparent about her weight loss unlike other celebs who lie

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson has opened up about how she shed more than 20kgs in eight years.

The multiple surgeries Jojo Robinson underwent

Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Jojo Robinson took to social media recently to share how her body looked like eight years ago.

Although she applied hard work and determination to the weight loss process, Jojo stated that surgery played a major role in her weight loss.

"No one understood why I needed so many surgeries to remove excess skin. I was about 20+ kgs heavier at my worst," she started.

Jojo admitted that she underwent a weight loss program and went to the gym, however, she completed the process by having multiple surgeries. "I then had surgeries to assist with after that because the gym can only do so much."

She concluded by saying she despises going to the gym now to maintain her weight loss.

Some of the surgeries she underwent included a face and neck lift, four bust augmentations and lifts, she underwent side and back reductions, Brachioplasty arm and body liposuction, and a tummy tuck. Jojo also went viral for revealing that she wants to add more tattoos to her body.

Watch the video here.

Fans weigh in on Jojo's motivational video

Netizens lauded Jojo for her transparency and for not sugarcoating her experiences of going under the knife.

refilwe_makaleng said:

"Money guys just have money. It will buy you happiness."

baedriennexo said:

"I love your transparency, Jo . You're about the only REAL celeb."

ncamivezi said:

"Jojo we need a reality show asap.. exclusively you and your boo bear."

belinda.eloff encouraged:

"Besides having money and all that, you are REAL and such a legend for posting this. Emotional work is behind the scenes but you're a warrior. Absolute goals."

roro159nomve asked in disbelief:

"Wooow is that really you before??"

thandocharmainehlophe shared:

"I was telling my friends the day I get money, the only body part that is gonna be left untouched is my kneecaps."

Jojo Robinson on getting 70% of her body tattoed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jojo Robinson spoke about her plans to get more tattoos by the end of this year.

As it stands, 70% of Jojo's body is covered with tattoos, but she will not stop until she reaches her goal.

