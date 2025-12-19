A TikTok video showed people a dog that was accustomed to Venda culture

The clip left people amused after a man showed that someone was able to teach a dog the traditional way of greeting

People were amused by videos of the hilarious dog that responded to the man who spoke to it in Tshivenda

A man posted a TikTok video about a dog, and it went viral. People were stunned by the clip showing the dog that learned a clever trick.

A dog greeting like a Venda person in a TikTok video amuses many. Image: @snemakay / Instagram / @laureldzuvha / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video of the dog received thousands of likes from people. Online users commented on the dog video, and they were stunned.

In a video on TikTok, @laureldzuvha shared that he knew a dog that knew how to greet. The man approached a dog, and then he greeted it traditionally as per Venda culture. In response, the dog appeared to bow its head as is traditionally done.

The Venda culture is one of many in South Africa. The Venda people are primarily located in the Limpopo province. Venda people speak Tshivenda, and it is one of the eleven official languages. The traditional greeting is a type of call and response, which includes a deep bow that symbolises deep respect and helps to start a conversation. "Ndaa" is used to greet men, while "aaa" is used to greet women in both formal and informal contexts. Venda cultural garb is noticeable with its vivid colours and patterns. The Venda traditional wear is a sarong with traditional accessories, including necklaces and bracelets.

Venda is one of the ethnicities in South Africa. Image: @snemakay

Source: Instagram

South Africa amused by Venda dog

Many people thought the video of the dog greeting like a Venda person was hilarious. Online users commented that the clip had them cackling. South Africans thought the video was a typical Mzansi moment. Watch the video of the dog greeting like a Venda person below:

The_peanut_gallery was in stitches over the greeting dog:

"Do it with the people's dog, on the side there. I want to see something 🤣"

pinkypinky💞 thought the video was typically South African:

"🤣🤣 we are a happy nation ka nnete🤣"

Betty_psyk joked about the polite dog:

"The only respectful people in Mzansi ke bo Bobby hle.

eunneygumbo was in stitches over the dog:

"It didn’t have to cross its legs 😭"

blessedmaluleke0 thought the video was a hilarious sight:

"Venda people please now we want to sleep 😭😂"

prince Matach was in disbelief over the dog video:

"😂😂 Ehh, anything is possible in Venda mos."

Florence Tsaoane applauded the dog trick:

"Crazy business but very impressive."

Bella had a hilarious idea for a way to use the video:

"Tempted to send to my Venda ex 😭😂"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

Source: Briefly News