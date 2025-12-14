A man with an amazing singing voice stirred many hearts after getting a song started at a funeral

The clip of the man who showed off his vocal talent received many views from online users

People had a lot to say after seeing how well he commanded a choir without practice at a funeral

South Africans shared their thoughts on a man who showed off his singing skills. He was at a funeral when he pulled off a beautiful, spontaneous vocal show.

A South African man led the JMPD choir without practice. Image: @collenmfazwe

Source: TikTok

Online users were stunned by a video of the South African man taking over the JMPD choir. People commented on the clip, sharing their thoughts on the man's singing.

In a video on TikTok by @collenmfazwe, a man randomly started a song at a funeral. The JMPD choir promptly followed his rhythm and was able to pick up the man's melody for a funeral song. The man chose to lead them in a Solly Moholo classic, Modimo O Refile Sebakanyana.

The man sang a classic by late gospel singer Solly Moholo. Image: Sollymoholo_official

Source: Instagram

South Africa applauds singer at funeral

Many people commented on the video @collenmfazwe with their speculations about the man who randomly started singing at the funeral. Viewers raved about the man's voice and the way he was able to lead the song in a unique way. Watch the video of the man singing at the funeral below:

Duma-kaMvenya said:

"He looks like a man who has lost a lot in life BUT has refused to lose his connection to GOD 🙏"

Xolly_peaches 😝 commented:

"I love that his choir is listening to his rhythm and goes with the flow."

siyabongapsgwala wrote:

"Guys, we need to do something for this man as a country. Udinga simsize lobhuti💖"

LESEDY BOOYSENS added:

"The fact that they follow him respectfully with no judgment, this is very beautiful 🥺"

elvin gushed:

"This man has a beautiful singing voice, and I believe the JMPD Police Department could consider allowing him to join their choir. This could help him use his talent in a positive environment and support him in getting off the streets 🙏".

THE TALLEST MC 💯🎤 admired the man's musical talent:

"The person who was supposed to lead is angry that the guy took the spotlight. His Gifted 🥇"

Dondesh was moved by the funeral performance:

"One thing that breaks my heart totally is to see a person or people who worship god with all their hearts and souls, yet situations are not so good 💔. One of the reasons I know he doesn't exist."

siphe was in awe:

"This guy makes you forget that you lost your loved one....talent is given not made."

