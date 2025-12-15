“Being South African Remains Unmatched”: FlySafair Passengers Bring Humour on Board Flight
- A video showed South Africans on board a FlySafair aeroplane pretending to be in a taxi and passing their fares along
- Several members of the online community found the clip amusing and shared how much they loved their country
- However, some people online expressed that they wouldn't want to participate in the game
Passengers on a FlySafair flight took the humorous route by pretending to be in a taxi and passing their fares to the front of the aeroplane. Many found the clip funny, while others were not on the same page.
The X (formerly Twitter) page PSAFLIVE uploaded the video on 15 December, 2025, showing some people passing money to the front, which made its way back to where it started.
FlySafair taxi vibes amuse South Africans
The humorous video prompted several South African social media users to flood the comment section with jokes and laughter.
@Ph__101 jokingly said to the online community:
"Imagine the pilot stopping mid-air because the money is not enough."
@KingPumza added in jest:
"What’s stopping me from putting the money in my pocket?"
@p_m_mutua shared under the post:
"I remember visiting South Africa and wondering why nobody wanted to sit in the front seat with the driver. Turns out that it's a real job for the duration of the journey. I have never forgotten that. It was one of the best things about travelling widely."
@MilaBloom_ made assumption and stated with a laugh:
"They must’ve been a group because there’s no way I’d participate. My awkward self would have frozen."
@Odirile_11 didn't find the clip amusing and remarked:
"People who do this bore me so much."
@LiveAndBeing wrote in the comments:
"Being South African remains unmatched. Man, I love this country."
Watch the X video posted on PSAFLIVE's account below:
3 Other stories about FlySafair flights
- In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans praised a pilot after a terrible storm turbulence from Durban to another city.
- A Western Cape flight to Gauteng ended dramatically when the pilot reported fell ill. Fortunately, a passenger saved the day.
- A local woman claimed she saw a renowned international saxophonist on her flight during his tour of South Africa.
