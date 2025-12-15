Global site navigation

“Being South African Remains Unmatched”: FlySafair Passengers Bring Humour on Board Flight
People

“Being South African Remains Unmatched”: FlySafair Passengers Bring Humour on Board Flight

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A video showed South Africans on board a FlySafair aeroplane pretending to be in a taxi and passing their fares along
  • Several members of the online community found the clip amusing and shared how much they loved their country
  • However, some people online expressed that they wouldn't want to participate in the game

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Briefly News & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

People on board a FlySafair flight.
FlySafair passengers brought fun on board. Images: @PSAFLIVE
Source: Twitter

Passengers on a FlySafair flight took the humorous route by pretending to be in a taxi and passing their fares to the front of the aeroplane. Many found the clip funny, while others were not on the same page.

The X (formerly Twitter) page PSAFLIVE uploaded the video on 15 December, 2025, showing some people passing money to the front, which made its way back to where it started.

FlySafair taxi vibes amuse South Africans

The humorous video prompted several South African social media users to flood the comment section with jokes and laughter.

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

People laughing at the phone.
The internet laughed at the passengers' antics. Image: Nick David
Source: Getty Images

@Ph__101 jokingly said to the online community:

Read also

SA reacts to Kabza De Small ignoring fan while driving away in his G Wagon: "Kabza is so mean"

"Imagine the pilot stopping mid-air because the money is not enough."

@KingPumza added in jest:

"What’s stopping me from putting the money in my pocket?"

@p_m_mutua shared under the post:

"I remember visiting South Africa and wondering why nobody wanted to sit in the front seat with the driver. Turns out that it's a real job for the duration of the journey. I have never forgotten that. It was one of the best things about travelling widely."

@MilaBloom_ made assumption and stated with a laugh:

"They must’ve been a group because there’s no way I’d participate. My awkward self would have frozen."

@Odirile_11 didn't find the clip amusing and remarked:

"People who do this bore me so much."

@LiveAndBeing wrote in the comments:

"Being South African remains unmatched. Man, I love this country."

Watch the X video posted on PSAFLIVE's account below:

3 Other stories about FlySafair flights

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Jokes
Hot:
Johnny joey jones Sophia jurksztowicz Cat stevens Andy bassich Madelyn cline