A video showed South Africans on board a FlySafair aeroplane pretending to be in a taxi and passing their fares along

Several members of the online community found the clip amusing and shared how much they loved their country

However, some people online expressed that they wouldn't want to participate in the game

FlySafair passengers brought fun on board. Images: @PSAFLIVE

Passengers on a FlySafair flight took the humorous route by pretending to be in a taxi and passing their fares to the front of the aeroplane. Many found the clip funny, while others were not on the same page.

The X (formerly Twitter) page PSAFLIVE uploaded the video on 15 December, 2025, showing some people passing money to the front, which made its way back to where it started.

FlySafair taxi vibes amuse South Africans

The humorous video prompted several South African social media users to flood the comment section with jokes and laughter.

The internet laughed at the passengers' antics. Image: Nick David

@Ph__101 jokingly said to the online community:

"Imagine the pilot stopping mid-air because the money is not enough."

@KingPumza added in jest:

"What’s stopping me from putting the money in my pocket?"

@p_m_mutua shared under the post:

"I remember visiting South Africa and wondering why nobody wanted to sit in the front seat with the driver. Turns out that it's a real job for the duration of the journey. I have never forgotten that. It was one of the best things about travelling widely."

@MilaBloom_ made assumption and stated with a laugh:

"They must’ve been a group because there’s no way I’d participate. My awkward self would have frozen."

@Odirile_11 didn't find the clip amusing and remarked:

"People who do this bore me so much."

@LiveAndBeing wrote in the comments:

"Being South African remains unmatched. Man, I love this country."

Watch the X video posted on PSAFLIVE's account below:

