A video of an American woman performing at a funeral became a viral sensation

The TikTok video of the funeral moment left many people thoroughly amused

The woman in the video went viral after showing intense passion during a funeral

A woman in a video became a viral sensation after adding more to a funeral. The woman left people stunned after giving a spirited vocal performance.

An American woman sang at a funeral in a TikTok video that went viral.

The video of the woman at the funeral received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video of the lady, sharing honest thoughts on her vocal performance.

In a TikTok video, a woman at a funeral scene tapped into a lot of emotion. She went viral because her song was to win the R&B beat, and she was singing, admonishing Satan. In the clip, she made passionate declarations in support of Christ.

The woman's behaviour at a cemetery divided TikTok users.

Viewers amazed by woman's funeral singing

Many people thought that the woman in the clip by @neacedagr8 was doing the most at the funeral. People speculated about the reasons behind the woman's passion while at the funeral. Watch the video of the lady at the funeral and read viewers' mixed reactions below:

kennedy🏹 commented:

"I would have risen out of the grave and told you to stop singing 😭"

Chas 💕 wrote:

"Lmaooo, see I’m way too childish to experience anything like this."

shayesway_

"It’s crazy cause it ain't bad, but like I wouldn’t wanna hear it at my granny's funeral."

anonymous was not impressed:

"Y'all make me so mad, doin' all at funerals."

tianna.janelle__ said:

"Tyler Perry wrote this scene himself."

Teediddy said:

"You would've made me stop grieving 😭"

S H Y M O N A E complained;

"Just hooting and hollering waking up the dead."

Queen Shanice enjoyed the woman's performance:

"She sounds good, y’all are hating when some of y’all can’t sing, she's hitting the notes."

Boojieneek encouraged the woman:

"Pay no mind to the negativity. The more they talk, the more YOUR song goes viral. With every negative comment, reply with a Thank You JESUS 🩷 Watch him work 🔥🔥 Love the song btw."

Lexa 🩰💒 🧁agreed:

"I mean, she’s not bad, but this would make me so mad at a funeral 😭"

Joyce Royce 💋 said:

"Her voice is pretty and versatile, it's just the beat type she's like a gospel singer singing over a rap beat that has 808s."

helovefaithh🪝🌸 appreciated her funeral vocal performance:

"I don’t know why people are hating. Your voice is different, it’s unique! God definitely gave you this talent, USE IT!"

