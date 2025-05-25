A TikTok video showed a funeral procession, which included amapiano playing over a loudspeaker

The clip included several men who were carrying a coffin in a surprisingly joyous funeral ceremony

People had a lot to say about the way the men who put on a show at a funeral while carrying the deceased

A TikTok video of a funeral ceremony that was out of the box went viral. Many were fascinated to see a burial which included the music that the deceased would've presumably liked.

4 men at a funeral carried a coffin while dancing to Amapiano. Image: @pfm.dorocant

Source: TikTok

The video of the unique funeral procession received thousands of likes on TikTok. People commented on the video and shared some ideas about how they would want to be buried.

Men dance with coffin

A TikTok video by @pfm.dorocant shows four men who were carrying a coffin among them on their shoulders. The men in neat suits executed some precise dance steps while the popular song Mnike played in the background. Watch the video of the men dancing with the coffin printed with "Alyssa" on it:

Unique funerals across the globe

In a different story, Briefly News reported on women who decided to execute some Bacardi dance moves at a funeral. Mourners got to watch the unexpected show while laying someone to rest. Other people often use funerals as a chance to create a spectacle. An elderly woman had people fascinated after she did a pole dancing routine at a funeral.

Dancing at funerals is a tradition in different cultures. According to MoreThanDancers, the funeral dance is meant to celebrate the deceased's life while paying tribute to them. Various cultures across the world practice dance at funerals. In West Africa, funeral dances involve precise energetic steps and are believed to provide the deceased with 'light feet' to the afterlife. Some cultures may also include colourful garb and headdresses to be worn during funeral dances.

Cultures around the world perform funeral dances, such as one in Mali, which include headdresses. Image: DeAgostini

Source: Getty Images

SA by Amapiano funeral song

Online users could not stop cracking jokes about the video of the person getting escorted to her burial while an amapiano song was playing. Peeps cracked up over the interesting funeral video:

Thenjm said:

"This is really sweet. Love that her family sent her home to her favourite song. Rest in peace Alyssa 🕊️❤️"

Chaantelle commented:

"This makes sense because our generation doesn’t know any funeral songs 😭""

Hlogii💋 wrote:

"If my funeral isn’t like this, I’m not coming 👍"

Steffan Phiri💁‍♂️ added:

"When a baddie kicks the bucket 🌚"

one_in_amelian gushed:

"I’m here for the coffin design 😭"

Dree🏳️‍🌈 speculated:

"I fear this might be what she actually wanted for her funeral 😭🕊️"

Queenzy🦋 wondered:

"Since when Mnike is a burial song ?"

