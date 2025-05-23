Global site navigation

Cold Weather in South Africa Drives Man to Create Homemade Heater in TikTok Video
Cold Weather in South Africa Drives Man to Create Homemade Heater in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • The winter season sparked creativity in a young man who found a solution to the recent cold weather in South Africa
  • The man posted a TikTok video showing his unusual DIY project, which is meant to keep the cold away
  • Online users shared their thoughts after the man showed how he found to stay warm with a kitchen item

A man shared a TikTok video of the effort he made against the increasingly cold weather in South Africa. The country experienced a cold front, and the man found a way to stay warm.

Man makes heater out of pot
A man created a heater using a pot during a cold front in South Africa. Image: @nasty_gents
Source: UGC

TikTok viewers flocked to the man's DIY video which received more than 6,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were impressed by his ingenuity.

Men makes contraption to stay warm

In a video, a man@nasty_gent used a steel pot to create a homemade heater. The DIYer attached a heating element at the bottom of a pot and placed an iron grid over the top to create a type of cooker. The man connected the pot to an electric outlet and showed the element glowing at the end of the video. Watch the clip of the man making the heater below:

SA winter plug

Briefly News reported that cold temperatures during winter in South Africa make people do everything in their power to stay warm. A woman made bargain hunters happy after she shared information about thick winter blankets for less. The video showed people prices of blankets that would not break the bank

TikTok video discusses men's DIY

Many people here today at thoughts after seeing the men's DIY heater and stove in one. People were raving about how creative he was. Others speculated about how much electricity the project uses. Read the comments below:

gemini_rt🫧🎀 said:

"This is something my grandfather would do

MaZondi Nondaba🌻 was delighted:

"Technologia😂😩 This is impressive."

Masekabi joked:

"When women say we want a man that can always make a plan regardless… this is what we mean."

SHAKA was impressed:

"Jokes aside. I would’ve never thought of this yazi."

Samkelo Junior Masil remarked:

"You are using uncapped electricity wena🤞"

t. commented:

"Well done sir. I am a fan of innovation, but we lack the resources to follow up on people who can make a difference."

Siphesihle Dladla added:

"You are using free electricity dont try this if you have kids lastly always switch it off if you going out🤔"

