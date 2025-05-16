"Top Tier": Woman Warms Up Mzansi with Winter Plug, South Africans Gush

A hun shared an ultimate winter find plug with South Africans in a TikTok video that went viral online

The woman revealed how much the item cost and explained in detail the quality of the product

People in Mzansi reacted as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries, while some gushed over the plug

As winter grips Mzansi with icy temperatures, one woman has warmed hearts and homes by sharing a budget-friendly plug for this upcoming cold season that’s going viral.

Woman shares plug for winter blankets

A TikTok video uploaded by @trendsdaytoday has been making the rounds on social media, in which the woman showcases a thick, cosy winter blankets from a local store.

With electricity costs on the rise and many households battling the cold, her tip has sparked a wave of gratitude from South Africans looking to stay warm without breaking the bank. In the clip, she raved about the quality and affordability of the product by saying the following:

"Guys, just look how big this is, it does come in assorted colours, it is a 200 by 150. Guys, the quality of this is super nice. It is currently selling at R329, so R329 gets you this huge fur throw over here."

The winter blankets can be purchased at a store named Trends Day To Day Centre, which is located at 382 WF Nkomo (Church) Street, Pretoria West. Thanks to this woman’s thoughtful share, many families across Mzansi might sleep a little warmer this winter. In a season often marked by chill, it's heartwarming moments like these that offer real comfort.

Watch the video of the lady’s winter blanket plug below.

Mzansi loves the woman’s winter plug

South African users quickly flooded the comments section, thanking her for the recommendation, while some inquired for more information, and others simply gushed over the winter blanket.

Noms said:

"I was there yesterday!! Amazing! Everything you've shown us is real, and the quality of those Throwers, top tier!!"

Big madam asked:

"Please plug me in if you have anything mustard on throw bug one."

Naledi cried

"Yho you guys only in Pretoria?"

Bri raved over the winter blanket, saying:

"Stunning."

Nomthee wrote:

"How can I get it. My sister, do you have a branch in Johannesburg?"

Ozipho Ntanzi commented:

"Do you have an online service?"

Winter finds and product plugs in South Africa

Briefly News reported that Mr Price is coming through for all peeps with their stunning winter finds, which left South Africans buzzing. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @siso_gee has warmed up winter with her impressive Mr Price haul.

reported that Mr Price is coming through for all peeps with their stunning winter finds, which left South Africans buzzing. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @siso_gee has warmed up winter with her impressive Mr Price haul. A South African woman has gone viral on social media after showcasing Woolworths’ latest winter boots collection, leaving South Africans in awe of the stylish seasonal finds.

South Africans are buzzing with excitement over PEP store's latest winter collection, particularly a line of wool jerseys that have taken social media by storm.

A Johannesburg woman plugged South African fashion lovers with affordable and stylish items perfect for winter.

