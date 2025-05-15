A young lady sparked a massive buzz on the internet after she shared that one does not need to eat well with loads of money

The stunner showcased all the amazing treats she got for herself and her friend from fast food restaurants for under R100

South Africans were shocked as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A woman has caught the attention of budget-savvy food lovers across Mzansi after she wowed social media users by showcasing a full fast food haul all bought for under R100.

A lady flexed her fast food haul, all for under R100, in a TikTok video. Image: @noxolo_sm

Woman’s full fast food haul under R100 wows SA

The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @noxolo_sm gave viewers a glimpse into her day, which she spent with her friend.

In the video, which gained traction online, features the woman revealing the various items she managed to purchase from popular fast food restaurants such as Debonairs Pizza for R32 each, where @noxolo_sm got beef and she had chicken, then they went on to grab burgers for R29 with fries from Steers and R40 Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket for one and the dunked was R47.

@noxolo_sm said the following in her TikTok caption after showcasing all of her meals:

"Funny how a R100 can get you so full. Slept so good after, although we couldn’t finish everything."

The video has sparked a wave of interest among South Africans facing rising food prices, with many users praising her for the clever idea as they showed eagerness to participate in the R100 challenge.

In a time where inflation and high living costs are impacting many households as more people look for ways to stretch their rands without compromising on taste, videos like this show that you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy your favourite takeaways. The woman’s clip not only entertained but also inspired others to shop smarter, one combo meal at a time.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to lady’s R100 fast food grocery haul

The online community took to the comments section expressing their thoughts on the woman's R100 fast food grocery haul.

Nosiipho_bhengu was stunned:

"Aybo, why does my R100 finish when I buy the small pizza only?"

Rethaa said:

"I'm gonna save this, I need evidence when I go buy."

Kopano Kgalaletso Rapoo added:

"I do pizzarap (Romans) nazo meal comes with drink (Mcd) and bucket for one (KFC)."

AYA shared:

"I feel like we are living in different economies."

USlyighosti expressed:

"Nahh my girl would finish all of this and still tell me she's hungry."

Thule Fakude commented:

"You can also swipe the Steers burger with a nazo meal, it’s also R30, plus it comes with a cold drink."

Rego M replied:

"Guys, use money wisely. Lit what I do. Love yall's technique."

A young lady showcased her entire fast food haul, all for under R100. Image: @noxolo_sm

