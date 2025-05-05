Global site navigation

"Very Expensive Lately": PEP Winter Collection Sparks Buzz Online as SA Reacts
People

"Very Expensive Lately": PEP Winter Collection Sparks Buzz Online as SA Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • PEP stores' latest winter finds left many South Africans gushing over the collection
  • In the viral TikTok video, stunning sets of cosy clothing were shown, which gained massive traction
  • People in Mzansi loved the winter finds as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

PEP winter finds left many people in South Africa with mixed reactions.
PEP’s winter collection left South Africans buzzing on TikTok. Image: Westend61
Source: Getty Images

South Africans are buzzing with excitement over PEP store's latest winter collection, particularly a line of wool jerseys that have taken social media by storm.

PEP winter finds leaves SA in awe

In a recent viral TikTok video uploaded by @theprettyhustlerr, who proudly showcased the retailer’s new winter finds, with the spotlight on a stunning range of wool jerseys available in a variety of colours. The clip gained traction, leaving Mzansi fashion lovers gushing in the comments and eager to get their hands on the stylish yet affordable items.

The jerseys, which come in cosy textures and an array of shades to suit every taste, are part of PEP's ongoing mission to bring value and warmth to shoppers this winter. From neutral tones to bold, statement hues, the range offers something for everyone, all without breaking the bank.

Read also

“Beautiful”: Mzansi woman shows off Woolworths winter boots, SA raves about them

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Many South Africans praised PEP stores for once again delivering quality seasonal wear at budget-friendly prices, especially during a time when the cost of living is top of mind for most households. S

This isn’t the first time PEP has caused a stir with its fashion drops, but the buzz surrounding these winter essentials shows just how strong the retailer’s connection is with the everyday South African.

Watch the video of the PEP winter finds below:

SA loves PEP's winter finds

Many netizens flooded the comments section with love, complimenting the various clothing items. Many ladies couldn’t wait to get their hands on the stylish winter finds, while some dragged the store for being pricey.

Lucrisia517 said:

"Lovely stuff...I used to buy from you, I'm in PEP now."

J expressed:

"PEP used to be very nice and cheap for all the people, it has become Pep boutique, no lies, very expensive lately!"

Read also

"Very nice": Broke NSFAS student’s R383 grocery haul leaves Mzansi impressed

BerlindaLeigh inquired:

"Since when did PES stuff start costing these prices?"

Lelomo wrote:

"What happened to pep prices when you could just get a jersey ka R6.59c yoh la Tura jwale."

Ndabezitha shared:

"PEP is expensive lately."

Bobo replied:

"When did pay start having prices above R100 Hai Bo ngeke ripoff Lena because after a while the quality is not qualitying."

Mama wabo commented:

"Ndoyiswa price tag pep wayeka ukuba ngamanani phantsi."
PEP’s winter collection left South Africans buzzing on TikTok.
PEP’s winter finds sparked mixed reactions among South Africans. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

More PEP winter budget-friendly finds

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: