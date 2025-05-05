"Very Expensive Lately": PEP Winter Collection Sparks Buzz Online as SA Reacts

PEP stores' latest winter finds left many South Africans gushing over the collection

In the viral TikTok video, stunning sets of cosy clothing were shown, which gained massive traction

People in Mzansi loved the winter finds as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

PEP’s winter collection left South Africans buzzing on TikTok. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are buzzing with excitement over PEP store's latest winter collection, particularly a line of wool jerseys that have taken social media by storm.

PEP winter finds leaves SA in awe

In a recent viral TikTok video uploaded by @theprettyhustlerr, who proudly showcased the retailer’s new winter finds, with the spotlight on a stunning range of wool jerseys available in a variety of colours. The clip gained traction, leaving Mzansi fashion lovers gushing in the comments and eager to get their hands on the stylish yet affordable items.

The jerseys, which come in cosy textures and an array of shades to suit every taste, are part of PEP's ongoing mission to bring value and warmth to shoppers this winter. From neutral tones to bold, statement hues, the range offers something for everyone, all without breaking the bank.

Many South Africans praised PEP stores for once again delivering quality seasonal wear at budget-friendly prices, especially during a time when the cost of living is top of mind for most households. S

This isn’t the first time PEP has caused a stir with its fashion drops, but the buzz surrounding these winter essentials shows just how strong the retailer’s connection is with the everyday South African.

Watch the video of the PEP winter finds below:

SA loves PEP's winter finds

Many netizens flooded the comments section with love, complimenting the various clothing items. Many ladies couldn’t wait to get their hands on the stylish winter finds, while some dragged the store for being pricey.

Lucrisia517 said:

"Lovely stuff...I used to buy from you, I'm in PEP now."

J expressed:

"PEP used to be very nice and cheap for all the people, it has become Pep boutique, no lies, very expensive lately!"

BerlindaLeigh inquired:

"Since when did PES stuff start costing these prices?"

Lelomo wrote:

"What happened to pep prices when you could just get a jersey ka R6.59c yoh la Tura jwale."

Ndabezitha shared:

"PEP is expensive lately."

Bobo replied:

"When did pay start having prices above R100 Hai Bo ngeke ripoff Lena because after a while the quality is not qualitying."

Mama wabo commented:

"Ndoyiswa price tag pep wayeka ukuba ngamanani phantsi."

PEP’s winter finds sparked mixed reactions among South Africans. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

More PEP winter budget-friendly finds

A woman from Hermanus shared a video of the lovely items she saw at the PEP store; netizens loved it.

A helpful lady went on social to show the beautiful jackets they can get for their bundle of joy at PEP. TikTok user shows kids' winter finds.

The video shared by @namrube displays stunning pleather jackets, loafers and sweater vests from a PEP store. It earned praise from netizens who believe the clothing store deserves more recognition for its amazing clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News