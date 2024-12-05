A video showing a floating and spinning casket left viewers stunned and sparked debates online

The footage was taken at an extravagant funeral and netizens are buzzing about the unique trick

Some viewers said it was too much, while others joked about the dramatic send-off being next-level extra

A floating and rotating casket at a funeral stunned TikTok users. Image: @mfonsalon

Sometimes people go all out for their loved ones' final farewells. One funeral clip has taken TikTok by storm with an unusual twist—literally.

Mourners witness unique casket display

The video shows a casket placed on a high platform that rotates it. The mourners were just sitting and listening to a speech while the neat trick played out.

Casket video becomes a viral hit

The funeral TikTok video was shared by @mfonsalon and clocked more than 5 million views on the platform. Many viewers couldn’t believe the lengths people go to for an extravagant farewell.

Lots of TikTokkers thought the display was over-the-top and said the deceased should be allowed to rest in peace, instead of being spun around.

@bhaimwitu said:

"He turned his life around."

@OriRSA joked:

"Being buried dizzy is crazy business. 😂😂😂😂😂"

@6.steph commented:

"I’d be haunting my whole family, because why are you still playing with me even in death? 😭😂"

@PhiliswaGeorge stated:

"We deserve an explanation."

@MUBA wrote:

"If my funeral is not like this, 😭😭 I don’t want it."

@RELICHT shared:

"I hate my mind bruh! It's literally screaming that helicopter helicopter song."

@PedritoKasee asked:

"Am I the only one who thought it would fall? 😭"

@KasiCinderella added:

"Imagine thinking you'll be laid to rest kanti they are taking you to Gold Reef City. What in the Tower of Terror is going on here? 😩😩"

