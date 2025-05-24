One man did a woman's eyebrows in a salon, and the video of his interesting process went viral on TikTok

TikTok viewers were in shambles after seeing the man's technique to improve a client's eyebrows

People could not stop cracking jokes about the video of the male beautician's unique eyebrow service

A video on TikTok went viral as people watched a man doing a woman's eyebrows. People were beside themselves after seeing how the man worked on the woman's eyebrows.

A man used lash strips to enhance a woman's eyebrows. Image: Thomas Barwick / Getty Images / mwaeyelashes

Source: UGC

The video of the man hard at work in a beauty salon received more than 19,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were in disbelief over the man's eyebrow technique.

Man usyeses lashes on eyebrows

In a video by @mwaseyelashes, a man helped a woman make her eyebrows stand out. To try and improve her eyebrow, he used strip lashes and glued them on top of her original brow. Watch the video of the eyebrow process below:

Eyebrow disasters on TikTok

Briefly News reported on a woman who chose to have her eyebrows permanently done. The young lady ended up in tears as she explained how unhappy she was with the end result of her permanent eyebrows.

Netizens could not help but laugh at a woman who tried to dye her eyebrows, but things went askew. The lady shared a TikTok video of her reaction to the result of her dyed eyebrows. Peeps joked about the woman's unfortunate eyebrow look.

A TikToker shared her bad experience with eyebrow tinting. Briefly News reported that one woman showed her allergic reaction to an eyebrow tint. She explained that the experience was an ordeal, and she took several weeks to recover.

People often share their experiences with botched eyebrows. Image: CasarsaGuru

Source: Getty Images

SA jokes about eyebrows

Many people thought the video was hilarious and cracked jokes about the eyebrow service they watched. Netizens could not help but make fun of the clip. Read online users' comments below:

Kgarisma said:

"I refuse to trust the process!🤞🏽😭"

Milleen Elizabeth Gilbert wrote:

"Haibo eyebrow extensions."

H2O was amused:

"Hillbrow's version of eyebrow extensions "

Mpho Motlabane added:

"Guys, I'm here and I don't want to laugh at someone's art, it's Wednesday, is anyone seeing this with me?"

Thandos ❤️was curious:

"I want to see finished work 🤔"

tafadzwa Nyagure wrote:

"The process I will never trust."

Nkosazana Gcina joked:

"Black women are going through a lot 💔"

Zandie_M❤️ wondered:

"What the hell is going on here 😦 wavuma nawe😭"

4 Briefly News stories about strange beauty procedures

Source: Briefly News