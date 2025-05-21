A dog in a township had a vocal face-off with passersby as it guarded its home in an unexpected way

The video on Facebook captured the hilarious moment two men shared as they passed by an energetic dog in kasi

Online users were amused by the video showing the interaction between two men and a dog

A video of a dog fiercely guarding its house amused people. Despite the dog's efforts, the two men did not take it seriously.

A kasi dog was mercilessly teased by two men in a funny video. Image: Thato.amos.maphanga

Source: Facebook

The video of the men interacting with the dog in a township received thousands of likes. People were cracking jokes about the dog that went viral on Facebook.

2 men tease township dog

In a video on Facebook, by @thato.amos.maphanga, two men verbally tormented a dog that was standing on a wall and barking at them. The dog was white and had a black circle around one of its eyes. One of the men started singing 'spider dog' while walking past, and his friend joined in, taunting the dog. They reworked the lyrics to the original Spider-Man theme song to make fun of it for standing on a wall. Watch the video of the dog getting badmouthed below:

Kasi dogs go viral in SA

People are often fascinated by the antics of township dogs. Briefly News reported that netizens were full of questions after seeing a dog carrying a wine box and making its way through kasi. Online users flooded the comment section with hilarious speculations about where it was going or who sent it.

In another viral video, a dog in the township found a place to relax. Online users were amazed to see that the dog was comfortable after finding its way onto a roof and took a nap.

A dog adapted to township living is a South African phenomenon. Image: Michele Catalani

Source: Getty Images

SA laughs at dog on wall

The men's behaviour towards the dog in the video has many people laughing. Online users remarked on how much they change the dog. People pointed out their favourite parts of the video.

Se Makamo said:

"They sing for safe pass😂"

Kaymore Nqoba wrote:

"That 'thushang ke yolaa' took me out big time😭😂"

Thabanag Tboy added:

"These guys know how to shame a dog🤣"

Sk Ha Rii was amused:

"Why am I dancing to this😂"

Reuben Binjo Mogapi laughed:

"Even the dog is embarrassed."

Lerato Mosia commented:

"😂 I've actually named my dog Spiderman coz of the climbing. He's had the name for 4 years now."

Source: Briefly News