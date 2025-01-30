Social media users were floored after a dog owner shared sensitive information with his pet on camera

A dog lover made social media users weak with their silly behaviour that went viral on TikTok.

A man and his dog floored the internet with their goofy behaviour. Image: @trashygas

Source: TikTok

The silly dynamic duo plastered their cute and goofy relationship all over their TikTok account.

Social media users floored by dog’s reaction to adopted

We always talk about how a dog is a man’s best friend but one chap proved this to be true by documenting sweet moments with his pet that melted hearts on social media. The pair, Gio and Emmy, floored the internet with yet another silly video on TikTok.

This time, Gio broke sensitive news to Emmy, his Chihuahua about how she became his dog. The gent sat down on a couch to tell his best friend that she was adopted.

The look on her face was as though she had seen a ghost as she popped her eyes in disbelief. Although Gio tried to calm the dog down, Emmy wanted nothing to do with him and walked off to hide in her doghouse:

“Telling my dog she’s adopted. The sudden turn after I told her.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to dramatic dog hearing sensitive news

A pet lover shared sensitive information with his dog. Image: @trashygas

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by how a pet reacted after hearing she was adopted:

@raz 🐣 laughed:

“How dare you? Take that back.”

@NATALIEEE😁 pointed out:

“She looks betrayed and sad.”

@teazzss noticed:

“She looked like she was crying.”

@LenaAWilliams realised:

“She's so shocked.”

@🎧Amazing_Voices🎶 said:

“The pain in Emmy’s eyes.”

