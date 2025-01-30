Global site navigation

“She Looks Betrayed”: Social Media Users Floored by Dog’s Reaction After Owner Confirms It’s Adopted
“She Looks Betrayed”: Social Media Users Floored by Dog’s Reaction After Owner Confirms It’s Adopted

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Social media users were floored after a dog owner shared sensitive information with his pet on camera 
  • The chap broke the news to his dog about it being adopted and received a classic reaction that he posted online 
  • The internet could not deal with the silly duo and laughed at their goofy behaviour in a thread of comments 

A dog lover made social media users weak with their silly behaviour that went viral on TikTok.

Social media users floored by dog lover
A man and his dog floored the internet with their goofy behaviour. Image: @trashygas
Source: TikTok

The silly dynamic duo plastered their cute and goofy relationship all over their TikTok account.

Social media users floored by dog’s reaction to adopted

We always talk about how a dog is a man’s best friend but one chap proved this to be true by documenting sweet moments with his pet that melted hearts on social media. The pair, Gio and Emmy, floored the internet with yet another silly video on TikTok.

This time, Gio broke sensitive news to Emmy, his Chihuahua about how she became his dog. The gent sat down on a couch to tell his best friend that she was adopted.

The look on her face was as though she had seen a ghost as she popped her eyes in disbelief. Although Gio tried to calm the dog down, Emmy wanted nothing to do with him and walked off to hide in her doghouse:

“Telling my dog she’s adopted. The sudden turn after I told her.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to dramatic dog hearing sensitive news

Social media users floored by sassy dog
A pet lover shared sensitive information with his dog. Image: @trashygas
Source: TikTok

 Social media users were floored by how a pet reacted after hearing she was adopted:

@raz 🐣 laughed:

“How dare you? Take that back.”

@NATALIEEE😁 pointed out:

“She looks betrayed and sad.”

@teazzss noticed:

“She looked like she was crying.”

@LenaAWilliams realised:

“She's so shocked.”

@🎧Amazing_Voices🎶 said:

“The pain in Emmy’s eyes.”

