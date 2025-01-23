Global site navigation

“I Would Die”: Lady Gets Chest Pains After Dog Finds Her Wallet, Mzansi Chimes In
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • One South African lady was too stunned to speak after coming home to a mess made by her puppy 
  • The hun took a couple of pictures and shared them on TikTok, where they went viral, generating over 59K views 
  • Social media users mostly sided with the cute dog and shared their thoughts in the comments section 

Pet lovers always rant about how their furry friends jumble up their lives, whether it’s by spending a lot of money on them or repairing the things they break.

Dog makes expensive mess
A Mzansi lady exposed her naughty dog's behaviour. Image: @natalieralinala7
Source: TikTok

A Mzansi lady had chest pain after finding out what her cute puppy did to her juicy wallet.

Natalie Ralinala amused South Africans after she shared footage of her dog’s atrocious behaviour while she was away. The hun got a hint that her cute puppy hit the jackpot and found her walking.

The furry hud had a feast on Nelson Mandela’s face, cropping the late former president with every bite. Ralinala was amazed by the damaged money lying on her bed.

The puppy resorted to looking innocent to avoid being scolded by its owner. The dog then fell asleep peacefully with no punishment.

See the TikTok post below:

A dog owner was stunned by the mess her dog made
A dog destroyed its owner's money and gagged Mzansi. Image: @natalieralinala7
Source: TikTok

A pet owner shared the expensive mess her dog made. Image: @natalieralinala7
Source: TikTok

 Social media users shared their thoughts about a dog who chewed on its owner’s R500 from her wallet:

@Kea.Motsusii commented:

“Forgive the baby.”

@Katalia Ramasoga said:

“Suspect sleeping like someone who had a busy day.”

@Mama Kgosi 🩵 wrote:

“RIP, shame. Not with money.”

@Miss Naah💫💫💫 was enchanted by the puppy:

“I don't believe that is the suspect; he is way too cute for that.”

@🌈 Noni 🌟🇿🇦 pointed out:

“Suspect looks innocent on frame three and is surely not responsible for bills on frame four .”

@Andiswa Nala wrote:

“She’s just a baby.”

@Mama bear🐻<3 said:

“He’s cute, let him be. I will give you your money back. Is that ok?”

@Pretty Zuzani shared:

“I would die.”

