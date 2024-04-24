A woman on TikTok shared a video of herself dyeing her eyebrows with black hair dye

The results were disastrous, leaving her with thick, dark, and uneven eyebrows

The video went viral and sparked amusement online, with many users commenting on her unfortunate beauty experiment

A woman's eyebrow experiment didn't turn out as planned. Image: @adeola.mkhari

A woman decided to boldly dye her eyebrows with black hair dye and left Mzansi netizens shaking their heads.

Woman dyes her eyebrows

TikTok user @adeola.mkhari posted a video showing herself mixing black Inecto hair dye in a small container, applying it to her eyebrows, and leaving it on for a few minutes.

Before panicking a little, the woman then wiped off the product, revealing thick, dark, and crooked eyebrow shapes above her eyes.

She was left shocked and speechless as she looked at her reflection, clearly regretting her eyebrow experiment.

Eyebrow fails sparks humour online

The video sparked banter and funny commentary as netizens reacted to her final look and others questioned her decision to dye her eyebrows in the first place.

MaMfeka️‍ · Friend

"Sisi wami uyahlupha yazi (My sister you are problematic)."

said:

"The panic on her face? dusted me off."

Atlegang replied:

"Just put on a Shoprite uniform and get to work, trust me, no one will notice."

Bassie_B joked:

“'Yep that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation' ."

Cara Atraida said:

"Engathi akuhambanga kahle (Seems like it didn't go well)."

Angela replied:

"If you walk fast we won’t notice ."

C_MaNdlovu said:

"Not the search bar saying 'eyebrow tint at Clicks' ."

Gagashe commented:

"Ngathi uzothi awunawo cash back wa 1 thousand uvule manje eTill (It's like you're about to say you don't have R1 000 cash back and open the till)."

NOLWAZI GUMBI commented:

"Uyimoshe ngo super black (You ruined it by using super black)."

Fearless woman transforms eyebrows with hair relaxer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman decided to relax both her eyebrows and hair simultaneously.

She encouraged her followers to give it a try but cautioned them only to keep it on the eyebrows for one minute.

Many were stunned by her bravery, considering the potential dangers of relaxers with harmful chemicals that can cause burns.

