One man showed people his impressive career change after starting off working as a manual labourer

The man posted a TikTok video where he said becoming a working professional after earning his qualification to change his life

Many people were motivated by the video showing the men's impressive career change, and netizens were inspired

One man shared his journey from being a construction worker to a completely different career path. The man motivated people after he shared how he was able to get his dream job.

A cement mixer celebrated transforming his career to become a teacher. Image: @ssonaso13

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's journey received more than 6,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who felt that his story was inspirational.

Man elevates his career

In a TikTok video, @ssonaso13 showed that he used to be a cement mixer. After working hard to study, the man showed that he was able to secure a position as a permanent teacher. He shared photos and videos showing that he flourished in his new role as an educator. Watch the video of the cement mixer's career change below:

Peeps get their dream careers

Briefly News reported on a security guard who also celebrated changing his career path. Many people were moved to learn that the man worked hard and became a graduate. The guard graduated with a teaching qualification from UNISA, which he earned while working as a guard at Mangosuthu University of Technology.

In a similar story, a kitchen staff member at a university's dining hall also pursued her studies. People celebrated her graduation day, which signalled the beginning of a new chapter. The lady studied for a BA in Political Studies. She balanced her studies with her role as a catering supervisor at Wits Dining Hall Catering Services.

Graduating is usually the first step for those who have made big career changes. Image: LawrenceSawyer

Source: Getty Images

SA applauds newly permanent teacher

Many people commented on the man's video and said he made an inspirational career move. People were raving that he did a great job of getting the life that he wanted. Read comments from inspired TikTok viewers below:

Bongiwe Mlotha shared her own career change:

"From retail for five years to a permanent teacher 😍"

Makhoso added:

"From a domestic worker to a permanent teacher🥰"

Neliswa neliswa wrote:

"By God's grace everything is possible."

boykie cheered:

"We salute you big man, you never gave up on your dream."

😍Kamo😍 gushed:

"Wow I’m inspired ❣️congratulations buti🤗"

excellent sambo applauded:

"Incredible, especially for this new generation, every dream is possible if you work extra hard towards achieving., big up brother."

