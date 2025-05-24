A wedding video on Instagram caught many people's attention because of the interesting couple

People had a lot to say after seeing the usual parents between a young man and an elderly woman

The video of the lovebirds' moment at their wedding went viral as netizens shared their thoughts

A video on Instagram shows a man and a woman who got married. The pair's age gap went viral on social media.

A young man's wedding to his elderly bride fascinated people. Image: @maphepha_ndaba

Source: Instagram

The video of the man and woman's Union received a lot of attention on Instagram. People commented on the video, making jokes and speculations about the marriage.

Couple gets married and goes viral

In a recent video on Instagram shared by @maphepha_ndaba, a man who is reportedly in his 20s, got married to a woman who is more than 70 years old. In the video, the woman was dressed as a bride and stood next to her young groom, and they shared their first kiss as a married couple. Watch the video of the young man and elderly woman below:

SA couples go viral for weddings

A couple had a Pedi traditional wedding, and they had a creative idea for one part of their wedding. The pair needed a ring bearer, and they decided to use technology to get the job done.

A different couple went viral after they did their unique dance at a wedding. Online users raved about the couple's behaviour on their special day.

South Africans often show love to married couples who share their wedding content. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

SA floored by age gap marriage

Online users shared their speculations about the marriage in the comment section. Many people assumed that the young man was getting married for some type of benefit.

ravele_khumbudzo_ said:

"Him and his girlfriend are performing a clean heist."

n_i_n_i_z_a wrote:

"I just came from his profile… looks like he’s from that country that’s popular for these stunts 🤭"

maaka_deee commented:

"Love is sweet oo, when money enter, love is sweeter 🤸🏽‍♀️"

ab_mud said:

"There’s only few years for Gogo to live, so the boy is being calculative here. Maths guys maths."

mpho_molotlhanyi speculated:

"Gogo probably has money😂"

mqondisi_mr said:

"I blame hunger."

mbheles_skt joked:

"Gogo deserve love...😂And the young man deserve respect 😂"

ravele_khumbudzo_ added:

"He is just focused on the inheritance."

seeya_mango cheered:

"Secure the bag wena boy! Mama probably has money from her late husband and pension from retirement 🤣😂😜🙆🏾‍♂️"

thu99794 said:

"Congratulations on his green card 😂"

