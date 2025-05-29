A mom and daughter duo had Mzansi talking about them after giving a classic Happy Birthday tune an unexpected gospel-style twist

What started as a sweet birthday celebration turned into comedy gold after the funny pair’s performance was posted on TikTok

Social media users couldn’t get enough of their energy, finding the duo hilarious, with some calling the performance iconic and begging for more videos

A mom sang a hilarious birthday song remix while with her daughter, celebrating her special day, and she joined and passionately sang it.

Source: TikTok

A simple birthday sing-along turned into a funny moment after a mom and her nine-year-old daughter, Skyler, shared their humorous sides while celebrating her special day.

The mom, TikTok user @lalamanilallykutamakhume, shared the clip, and it went viral, attracting 20.8M views and thousands of comments from internet users who were rolling on the floor with laughter, thanking the duo for entertaining them.

A birthday song with a twist

In the clip, filmed in what looks like a residential parking area, a mom and her nine-year-old daughter, Skyler, are seen holding a stunning birthday cake together. The cake has a big number 9 candle glowing on top. Instead of the usual mellow birthday tune, the mom launched into an unexpected gospel version; her voice shaking like she was on stage at a church revival, but offbeat.

Her daughter didn’t miss a beat. With the confidence of a mini-performer, she jumped right in with backup vocals, mimicking the shaky tone like a true comedic partner-in-crime. They kept it going until the very end, where they shouted "hip-hip" and the nearby kids chimed in with a loud "hooray!"

Local people said they were not expecting the daughter to have the same humour as her mom, loving the duo.

Source: TikTok

SA loses it over the duet

The clip exploded when it landed on the TikTok platform, attracting 20.8M views, 2.1M likes, and 50K comments from social media users who found the pair hilarious. Many expressed that they were not expecting that performance, saying it caught them off guard in the best way.

Some loved how both mom and daughter were so in sync with the humour. Others praised Skyler, calling her a star and saying she understood the assignment like a queen.

User @Lucy Njoroge said:

"😂 I'm glad she is in on it, thought she'd stand there traumatised but naaaaah baby gal is a vibe 💓."

User @Hlengiwe P. Mbongwa commented:

"Someone said, 'the apple didn't even leave the tree.' I can't unread that🤣🤣."

User @larnelle added:

"Please! 😭😂 This is EVERYTHING 😂❤️How can I join this choir?"

User @Thuli_Mshengu said:

"I love Skyler🤣🤣🤣🤣 she's a vibe😍😍."

User @Ma2ula added:

"She matched energies real quick😂🔥."

User @Sir Musa ❤️ Teacher wama2K shared:

"May she grow older and older and older and be blessed beyond what she can imagine and measure ❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News