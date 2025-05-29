A heartwarming clip of a Venda gogo and mkhulu sharing a chocolate treat left Mzansi emotional and smiling from ear to ear

Their daughter, who captured their loving moment and posted it on TikTok, showed them the clip comments capturing their reaction to their new fame

Social media users were touched by the realness of their connection, with many calling it the most genuine display of love they've seen online

A daughter showed her parents their viral clip and read comments from social media users who loved their content. Image: @dollyazwidohwi

A beautiful video of an elderly Venda couple living in a rural part of Limpopo had everyone smiling and emotional.

Their daughter, TikTok user @dollyazwidohwi, shared the video of her parents excitedly reading out comments from people who watched their sweet video sharing a lunch bar and commented.

Gogo and Mkhulu go viral for pure love

In the video, the gogo and mkhulu are sitting together watching the clip that made them famous, where mkhulu walked to his wife who was sitting on the floor and gave her a bite of his Lunch Bar chocolate.

The couple watches themselves and listens with huge smiles, clearly loving every moment. The daughter reads some of the sweet messages on their viral post, and the mom hugs her husband before pulling the daughter to join the group hug.

Social media users said the gogo was still madly in love with her husband after seeing how she hugged him. Image: @dollyazwidohwi

SA shows gogo and mkhulu love

The clip attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the couple. Many people said their kind of love was hard to find and should be treasured. Some joked that mkhulu and gogo were the only people allowed to give marriage advice in Mzansi. Others wanted Lunch Bar to sponsor them and make the moment even more iconic, saying they went back to buying it after the couple's video.

User @kb said:

"Lunch bar lovers 😍😍."

User @Justicejjngobeni shared:

"Let's donate for them to go to the nearest hotel, they motivate us. Love is in the Air."

User @Emza Lee added

"They are currently on my WhatsApp status, what a beautiful love us the young ones long for 🥰🥰🤗 may God watch over them 😍."

User @Jacqueline said:

"First time in my life saw older back couple loving each other like this, ke tlwaetse go bona makgowa fela (I'm only used to seeing white people), yhoo I love this ❤️❤️."

User @KeleGEE commented:

"For richer for poorer...for better for worse...in sickness and in health, till death do us part 🙃🙃. Ma 2k, do you get this mara😭😭?"

User @Mantoa Tsie said:

"Gogo loves her man🤞🤞🤞❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

