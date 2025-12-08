A man posted a video of himself doing a live Gqom performance, and his drumming added a fun twist to it

The musician went viral after sharing a magical moment with an audience that was wowed by his creative take on South African music

People shared a sweet moment of bonding in the video that garnered millions of views

A TikTok video showed a man who went viral after his unique blend of Gqom. The man did a live performance, keeping up with electronic house beats.

The video of the musician vibing with people during his performance received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the man who created a proudly South African moment.

In a TikTok video, @ginofabbri_ posted inside performing on the drums to a hit, the Gqom song with high drum kicks was the perfect accompaniment in his performance, blending the drums with local music.

The audience was cheering the man as he delivered his stunning drum solo to accompany a Gqom song. The electronic genre is signified by deep bass on a loop, minimalist yet hard-hitting, according to Mama Dance. Gqom was dubbed African EDM. The name is a reference to the sound of a high kick drum. Some artists, such as Gino, reimagine the genre. Other variations of gqom include gqom fusion, such as Rock Gqom. Gino's drumming skills were the perfect companion for the Gqom song.

South Africa impressed by drummer

People were touched by the video of the musician and the crowd. Many thought it was a truly South African moment, and people commented that they believed only politics divides South Africans. Watch the video of the man's enthralling performance below:

Catileen Peter cheered over the video:

"Nothing brings South Africans together better than music, food and sport. Pure talent🔥"

Koketso Mafa applauded the drummer and the crowd:

"Proof that we can be together and hate-free if we want. this guy on fire, imagine you hire him for your party 🔥 🔥"

nwara10892 was Dezema ready:

"💃 This December I will be your shadow, wherever you are, I will be there🥰.. this vibe is needed."

Oupa Nhlapho o Honest, gushed over the video:

"Honestly speaking, we can live in harmony without the political leaders, these people are dividing us."

DukeOfVaal was amazed by the man's drumming skills:

"Such talent.. This is awesome, wish we could see more of you in different events like big soccer matches, rugby, festivals, even in our pubs💖🔥"

Zingaphi Matanzima was full of questions:

'Is this the Official Opening of December? South Africa, terrible things are happening 👏"

