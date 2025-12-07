An American man posted a TikTok video of himself discussing amapiano song lyrics

The amapiano genre has become a worldwide phenomenon, and a man from the USA had a lot to say about some of the messages in the music

South Africans who came across his videos shared their honest thoughts while discussing the state of the popular South African music genre

An American content creator shared his opinion about South African music. The man posted his hot take about amapiano, and its lyrics.

An American criticised amapiano for being problematic. Image: Onbab / Pexels / @kaechilah / TikTok

The video that the American posted received thousands of likes as the video spread on the short-form video platform. People reacted to the points that the American raised about amapiano music culture.

In a TikTok video, @kaechilah, an American man, expressed that he was amazed to find out that amapiano music has derogatory lyrics. The man said he found out that some of the lyrics can be sexual, normalise gender-based violence and drinking. He said that he was concerned because the music had become wildly popular.

Amapiano spread to the world from South Africa. Image: Summer

South Africa defends amapiano

Many people commented on the American man's video, and many were ready to dismiss criticisms about the music genre, while others agreed with him. The video posted by @kaechilah sparked a discussion about the questionable culture on the music scene. Watch the video of the American with a hot take about amapiano below:

vin petrol commented:

"Context and accurate translation are important.. The song says Don't get nobody pregnant if you're broke."

rancesca14238 agreed with the American:

"This just made me sad, but it’s not surprising to hear 😔 abuse is normalised across so many borders."

Baks pointed out some problematic amapiano lyrics:

" 'Nika labafana ilhekhe labo, ba lambile.' (Give the boys their cake, they are hungry."

just_rosi3 argued that many amapiano songs were spiritual:

"Most amapiano songs during 2019-2022 were literally prayers/talking to God or mentioning Him in some way,idk what this shift is but shift back😭"

FlowersOnSunday pointed out:

"Don’t some American rap songs encourage violence in the African American community as well 🤔Please do a dissertation on that as well ??!"

Thatssoabstract wrote:

"There’s nuance to this, the same way there are rap songs that talk about negative things, there are also rap songs that talk about positive things. Amapiano is no different. Just read the translation before you put the songs on your playlist. There are lots of translation videos on YouTube."

Mpendulo(Skywalker)Tembe said:

"This is an interesting conversation, and I’m glad you’re calling it out. I hope you keep the same energy with RAP👀"

