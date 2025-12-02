A man on TikTok Live went viral after interacting with an American woman he wanted to impress

The South African man based in Johannesburg left viewers in stitches as he tried to woo the woman from the USA

Online users could not help but crack up over the man's attempt at shooting his shot with the woman

TikTok viewers got to see a man trying to get the woman of his dreams. The man on TikTok Live was in a video with a woman from America.

A South African man fell for an American woman on TikTok Live. Image: @sidlomtshali

Source: TikTok

The South African man amassed thousands of likes as he did his best to appeal to the American. Online users joked about the way the man chose to approach the stunning lady.

In a TikTok video, @sidlomtshali got excited after a woman introduced herself, saying she was from California. He started showering her with compliments, saying she is his dream woman. She responded that his compliments were the kindest thing anyone has ever said to her.

Sidlo started claiming that he lived in Sandton and has a Ferrari and a Lamborghini. The TikTokker tried to convince her that he is a wealthy farmer. He claimed that he is in the top three wealthiest in Africa as he tried to impress her. He asked if she would be his 25th bride.

A man claimed to live in Africa's richest square mile. Image: Kelly / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa laughs at man hitting on American

People were in tears over the video shared by @sidlomtshali. South Africans joked about the man's way of shooting his shot. Watch the video of the man talking to the American below:

Ghosted👻 was amused:

"Njengoba a smile uyamuzwa?😔 (Why is she smiling? Can she understand him?)"

Hardrazzy WROTE:

"You deserve a worshipping song, brother man🤣"

G-Tso commented;

"Financially in Africa am top 3 aiii Mtshali ngi bulale😂😂"

RiRi🤍🥹✨️ said:

"And the talking without stopping awards goes to the man hauwaa marn😭"

🏴‍☠️❤️🖤🩶added:

"I bet if you heard the part "where are you from if I may ask?" you'd swear he speaks fluent English 😭"

ser81259051199 joked:

"You represented South Africa 🇿🇦 well, sir, thank you😫😂"

lovers added:

"He is the busiest man in South Africa 😂"

QueenBee said:

"The African Zulu love letter!, Hamba Sidlo 🤣"

Bonginkosi Mkhonto thought he had made progress with the lady:

"The lady is charmed 🤗🤗"

SSSbashh🔥 was stunnned:

"Vele intombi yeshelwa ngamanga (hitting on the woman with lies.)😂"

ngoana oa matebeleng💯🥰❤️‍🔥 added:

"Unamnga buti yhooo (You habe too many lies) 🤣"

insouciant_shrug said:

''A beautiful woman is a subtraction of money, addition of troubles, multiplication of enemies, division of friends and families😭🔥"

Nokukhanya Ncala remarked:

"Is this Tyler from Are You the One season 2🔥🥰? She looks so good 🔥"

Source: Briefly News