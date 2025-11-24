An American woman in South Africa told people the biggest differences between homes in the two countries

The lady posted a TikTok video telling people the things in her South African home that she discovered

Mzansi viewers were interested in hearing just how different South African homes are from those in America

An American woman in South Africa posted a TikTok video telling others more about her experiences in a new country. This time, the lady focused on houses and the typical features in Mzansi vs the USA.

An American woman shared the differences between the USA and South African homes. Image: Alexander F Ungerer / Pexels / Julesin2d / TikTok

The woman received thousands of likes after sharing her experience with South African homes in comparison to homes in America. Many South Africans commented on the American woman's video discusses houses.

In a TikTok video by @julesin2d, a woman told people the things she noticed around her South African home that are not normal in the US. First she said plugs in South Africa can be switched on and off, but in America, they are always on. She said it is a great feature because it is an extra safety precaution.

Next, she pointed out that many South African homes are surrounded by a concrete wall, aka a stop nonsense. She said in the USA, there are usually no fences around homes, and buildings seem stronger in Mzansi. Finally, she said South African homes have diverse gardens while Americans typically have a lawn.

American homes are made from wood, and homes have no fences. Image: Get Lost Mike

South Africa amazed by American home facts

Many people commented with corrections for @julesin2d regarding South African home features that the American pointed out. Many were floored to find out that American plugs have no switches. Watch the video of the American and read people's comments below:

Vee said:

"Whenever I see a US house without a fence around it it gives me anxiety because what do you mean the only thing standing between me and a stranger is a door? 😨"

manqoba393 told the American:

"It's not a fence or a wall, we call it stop nonsense."

MarisaH was stunned by the details the American shared:

"Wait, what? An electrical outlet with no switch is flooring me."

siwamkelendamse was stunned by the details she shared about American houses:

"Wait, what do you mean there isn't an off switch on plugs??? 😅"

Kabelo🌻 was amazed:

"ADD ON: In most typical South African homes, we prefer the kitchen as the main entrance."

GCWABEtold the American woman:

"In South Africa, if your house is built from wood planks, we call that a shack or a Wendy house🤣"

Aldritch147🇿🇦 joked:

"I'm convinced that the US is a third-world country lol😂😂"

Allistair dragged hadedas:

"Hadedas are not a bird... it's a nuisance 😂"

Obet told the woman:

"Just a reminder, that concrete slab fence is properly called 'Stop Nonsense.'"

