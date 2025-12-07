South Africans caught wind of a video of a woman who was conducting lessons on a South African dance while overseas

The video attracted attention because the dance teacher was also not South African, which fascinated many people

Online users had a lot to say about the video of the Bacardi class that was being hosted overseas

In a video on TikTok, a dancing instructor went viral for teaching a South African dance. The woman was hosting a class showing people how they can execute a key move in Bacardi.

South Africans were amused by the video of the woman giving the Bacardi lesson. People shared thoughts on the overseas Bacardi class.

In a video shared on TikTok, @lucilleairess posted a Bacardi class, and she was yelling out instructions. All of her students were doing their best to blend moves that involve moving the behind after stepping and leaning to one side. In the video, the woman was trying to describe the motion to the best of her ability while demonstrating it.

South Africa discusses Bacardi class

Many people had it right to say about the Bacardi lesson that was being delivered in Europe. Online users had divided thoughts about the dance class on a South African dance genre being delivered without a South African insight. Viewers pointed out that Bacardi is a dance that originated in Pretoria's townships. Watch the clip of the overseas Bacardi class below:

Ndingacinga Ntoni? was not pleased with the European Bacardi class:

"The concept of a non-South African hosting a barcardi class 😀"

Portia Ngwenya was also stunned:

"I never thought I would ever see such in my lifetime. What a time to be South African and alive.🤣"

Lungile argued that teaching Bacardi should be gatekept:

"Only SA people can get this right, especially people from Pretoria."

real.lotty disagreed with naysayers:

"Guys, be kind, they are in love with South Africa 🇿🇦 dances that’s all, well done ladies, barcadi to the world!!!!🌎"

🎀🍄💫 wrote:

"Girl, ignore the hate comments, I'm from South Africa and trust me when i tell you that you're even doing waaaay better than those who are commenting😭what you're doing is really amazing and truly admirable. We all start somewhere, you won't be perfect overnight❤I love this."

umi Jay said:

"South Africans are very territorial when it comes to things that come from us, but what I can tell is that the bad comments are actually coming from love, so take them as compliments."

The Pearl 🇿🇦 encouraged the dance instructor:

"Girl I'm South African but I need Bacardi lessons.😂"

