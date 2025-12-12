A choir’s tribute performance drew national attention as South Africans united in honouring a well-known young artist

The heartfelt musical dedication resonated widely online, sparking strong reactions from viewers across the country

The tribute added to an outpouring of messages celebrating the late performer’s influence, talent and impact on the entertainment community

A moving tribute to the late musician Junior King has captured the attention and emotions of South Africans after a choir shared a deeply heartfelt performance dedicated to the young artist and his grieving family.

The choir sat as they performed in tribute to the late artist Junior King. Image: @vezzthesingingchef/ and @Junior King

Source: TikTok

The emotional clip posted by the TikTok user @vezzthesingingchef showed the choir members sitting together in solidarity as they performed a touching musical tribute in his honour.

Before the performance began, one of the choir members stepped forward to address viewers, explaining the significance of the moment.

"Hey, ladies and gentlemen, so I posted a few videos today, and I had to take them off social media because of unsurety and uncertainty. Tonight, I want to dedicate this heartfelt performance from the bottom of my heart and our hearts to Junior King’s family and to the king himself. May he fly high, sir," he said in the video that was published on 11 December 2025 on TikTok.

The message set the tone for a performance filled with emotion, unity and respect, as the choir delivered harmonies that resonated deeply with viewers mourning the sudden loss of the rising star. The TikTok user @vezzthesingingchef sang Amazing Grace and the video gained massive traction online.

Junior King, a renowned dancer, TikTok personality, rapper, and choreographer, tragically passed away in a head-on collision on December 11, 2025, near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State.

The 29-year-old artist was known for his energetic performances and contributions to Afrikaans hip-hop culture. King's death has sparked widespread tributes across the South African entertainment community, with many mourning the loss of a talented young artist who inspired countless fans through his work.

The late Junior King, a talented artist, appeared in a TikTok video. Image: @vezzthesingingchef

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the choir’s heartfelt tribute to Junior King's family

South Africans flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the touching performance by the choir, saying:

Zayden Cruze said:

"Got goosebumps!"

Anoucha_CD stated:

"So beautifully presented. R.I.P. Junior King."

Lebo shared:

"Yoh, I still can't believe it....he brought so much hope for our hometown."

Jamin Witbooi wrote:

"Beautiful!!! Thanks..condolences to the family!!!"

Naasie commented:

"It's so unreal, I'm still in disbelief R.I.P. Junior, my condolences to the family and family."

Andre Titus expressed:

"Mr Vezz.. beautiful, and thank you all."

Watch the video below:

More on Junior King by Briefly News

The family of rapper and dancer Dugulth Ferreira, aka Junior King, who passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025, in the Free State province, has broken their silence.

The talented dancer-turned-rapper previously shared a video of his wife and child on his TikTok account before he died in a car accident this week.

Entertainer and social media influencer Reece Lane has paid tribute to her husband Juinor King on social media following his tragic car accident on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News