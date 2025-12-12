Choir Delivers Heartfelt Tribute Performance in Honour of Late Artist Junior King
- A choir’s tribute performance drew national attention as South Africans united in honouring a well-known young artist
- The heartfelt musical dedication resonated widely online, sparking strong reactions from viewers across the country
- The tribute added to an outpouring of messages celebrating the late performer’s influence, talent and impact on the entertainment community
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A moving tribute to the late musician Junior King has captured the attention and emotions of South Africans after a choir shared a deeply heartfelt performance dedicated to the young artist and his grieving family.
The emotional clip posted by the TikTok user @vezzthesingingchef showed the choir members sitting together in solidarity as they performed a touching musical tribute in his honour.
Before the performance began, one of the choir members stepped forward to address viewers, explaining the significance of the moment.
"Hey, ladies and gentlemen, so I posted a few videos today, and I had to take them off social media because of unsurety and uncertainty. Tonight, I want to dedicate this heartfelt performance from the bottom of my heart and our hearts to Junior King’s family and to the king himself. May he fly high, sir," he said in the video that was published on 11 December 2025 on TikTok.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The message set the tone for a performance filled with emotion, unity and respect, as the choir delivered harmonies that resonated deeply with viewers mourning the sudden loss of the rising star. The TikTok user @vezzthesingingchef sang Amazing Grace and the video gained massive traction online.
Junior King, a renowned dancer, TikTok personality, rapper, and choreographer, tragically passed away in a head-on collision on December 11, 2025, near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State.
The 29-year-old artist was known for his energetic performances and contributions to Afrikaans hip-hop culture. King's death has sparked widespread tributes across the South African entertainment community, with many mourning the loss of a talented young artist who inspired countless fans through his work.
SA reacts to the choir’s heartfelt tribute to Junior King's family
South Africans flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the touching performance by the choir, saying:
Zayden Cruze said:
"Got goosebumps!"
Anoucha_CD stated:
"So beautifully presented. R.I.P. Junior King."
Lebo shared:
"Yoh, I still can't believe it....he brought so much hope for our hometown."
Jamin Witbooi wrote:
"Beautiful!!! Thanks..condolences to the family!!!"
Naasie commented:
"It's so unreal, I'm still in disbelief R.I.P. Junior, my condolences to the family and family."
Andre Titus expressed:
"Mr Vezz.. beautiful, and thank you all."
Watch the video below:
More on Junior King by Briefly News
- The family of rapper and dancer Dugulth Ferreira, aka Junior King, who passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025, in the Free State province, has broken their silence.
- The talented dancer-turned-rapper previously shared a video of his wife and child on his TikTok account before he died in a car accident this week.
- Entertainer and social media influencer Reece Lane has paid tribute to her husband Juinor King on social media following his tragic car accident on Thursday, 11 December 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za