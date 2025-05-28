An elephant seal in Gordon's Bay, Western Cape, went viral on social media as it had an adventure in the town

A TikTok video of an elephant seal that came to show in Gordon's Bay went viral. Many people were amazed after seeing how the large mammal made its way onto the streets.

Gordon's Bay got a visit from an elephant seal, and some people ran away. Image; @just_adil_me

The video of an elephant seal getting close to people received thousands of likes. Many people commented speculating about the massive marine creature that found its way onto Gordon Bay's streets.

Elephant seal navigates Gordon's Bay

In a video by @just_adil_me, an elephant seal in Gordon's Bay had two people who were walking near it running scared. The clip captured the moment the two people set off running away when they thought the elephant seal was gaining speed on them. Watch the video of the seal roaming the street below:

SA gushes over elephant seal

People commented on the clip, joking about the two people who ran away from the seal. Many said that they were fascinated by seeing the elephant seal out of the water. IOL reported that the elephant seal was escorted back to the sea by authorities. Read the comments about the elephant seal below:

The seal that came ashore in Gordon's Bay was escorted back to sea. Image: Andrew Peacock

Source: Getty Images

Homeboy Lee Red said:

"Imagine seeing 👀 this at night at the kasii😭🤣🤣yohhh..the amount of voetsek's😫😭 I'll say."

ginger@kzn🇿🇦 wrote:

"Murefa don't run😂"

MBEJE wrote:

"The seal is frightened by the police😳"

Aretha commented:

"Poor thing, overwhelmed and scared 😢"

Molwedi Rams was frustrated:

"Scaring it with those sirens man 😏"

ussting 🦋 wondered:

"This kinda crazy because why was it even near the shore?"

ToniB added;

"Shame man, now he thinks he’s going to get arrested 🥹 all he wanted was a meal from Woolies."

