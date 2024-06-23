A video on TikTok shows a stunning sighting of a marine animal swimming on Cape Town's coast

South Africans were amazed by the TikTok video of the massive sea animal that got close to land

Netizens were amazed after seeing the animal up close to buildings, and some were worried it needed help

In a TikTok video, a whale was out and about near a popular spot in Cape Town. Many people were floored by the video that went viral on TikTok.

A tikTok video shows a whale at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront and people were in awe. Image: TikTok / @viralvoyager.co / Getty Images / UCG/Universal Images Group

The whale sighting in Cape Town had netizens buzzing. People shared speculations about the marine creature's health.

Whale in Cape Town swims at V&A Waterfront

A TikTok video by @viralvoyager.co shows a whale at the V&A Waterfront. In the video, the whale looked very close to the buildings. Watch the clip below:

SA admires whale in Cape Town

Many people thought the whale might have been trapped in the harbour. Netizens debated whether the whale was needed rescue. The creature alleged that the whale was rescued from the V&A Waterfront. Briefly News contacted the Waterfront's management to confirm..

Yentyl Beni was in awe:

"The beauty of Cape Town."

naz had FOMO:

"Why am I never there to see this stuff man."

unknown369 commented:

"Oh my word, it's not trapped at all. Have seen this as long as I have lived in Cape Town. 50 odd years!"

Memphis added:

"They have always come into the harbour every season they not trapped they know exactly their way out if you know you know."

Olivia agreed:

"How can it be trapped if it lives in the ocean."

️HeyCasanoVa argued:

"They have sonar they know how to get out and where the exit is."

Thozama Mbanga declare:

"I saw this yesterday."

South Africans slam Durban residents for slicing whale

Briefly News previously reported that it’s one thing after another with KwaZulu-Natal residents, who seem to be going through the most.

This time, Durban residents made headlines for chopping up a whale that washed onto their shore.

Netizens were unsure if this was safe and predicted that disaster would befall the province.

