A video of a busy South African beach in Cape Town went viral after an innocent-looking seal launched an attack

One little kid was in the water when the vicious seal tried to take a nibble of him and some other people on the beach

The whole incident was captured on video which went viral as people had varying reactions to seeing the fight between man and marine life

Online peeps were horrified by a video which shows people being attacked by a seal. In the video, multiple guys worked together to save a child and later another adult.

TikTok users reacted to the viral clip with split opinions. Many people were amazed by how the video turned out with the cute seal as the aggressor.

Netizens blame people after seal attacks people on South African beach

People were having fun at Clifton beach Cape Town until a seal saw a child and tried to bite him. The hungry seal later targeted someone swimming deeper into the ocean. A man wrestled the seal off the second victim. Viewer discretion is advised as the TikTok video contains graphic scenes. Watch the full video here.

A cute seal attacked people on the beach and the video went viral on TikTok. Image:@thesicilianwifey

Source: UGC

Netizens often see vicious animals attack and this time some thought it was hilarious. Others even said they wanted the seal to win because the ocean is its territory.

Whitneytap commented:

"Can’t really be mad at the seal, it is is home."

Thandels commented:

"I know I shouldn't laugh but why do I find this so funny."

kelliedowton commented:

"It has probably been taunted for and hour before this."

Michael commented:

"Was anyone else rooting for the seal haha."

user1559281101510 commented:

"Didnt expect that, I was thinking a shark was going to attack the seal."

Zenzer_wolf commented:

"It's a naughty water puppy."

H U M B Y commented:

"How do you hear ALL the screams and whistles from the people and lifeguard but you carry on chilling and then when you get attacked you wanna scream."

giocronje commented:

"That seal went wild. This is what you get when you play in their ocean."

Willie Steyn commented:

"When will these city people learn to not go near wild animals, even if they are cute."

user7996417178 commented:

"Not a seal attack, a natural inhabitant defending against an invasive species."

Kalum Davids commented:

"That seal is tired of the festive bs, just wants to chill without people in its space."

user7421188197117 commented:

"Seal gone gangsta"

Boo Moon commented:

"Poor thing is only a baby."

Kiara Mieka commented:

"This is the person we needed to film those fights at school."

Sharief Khan commented:

"LOL, thet way he threw it back in."

