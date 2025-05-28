A woman in a TikTok video shared the common misconceptions about Australia, and she went viral

The lady's brutally honest take about her experience with animals and insects in Australia left people taken aback

Many people had a lot to say after hearing the woman share interesting information about the inconveniences of living in Australia

A woman from South Africa made a TikTok video about life in Australia. In the clip, she shared her honest thoughts, which went in an unexpected direction when she talked about insects in the Land Down Under.

A South African woman in Australia shared her terrible experience with flies. Image: @bvodaaa

Source: TikTok

The woman's video talking about Australia received more than 40,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were amazed by the information she gave about living in Australia.

South African warns against Australia

In a video, @bvodaaa shared that living in Australia is not always glamorous. She shared that snakes and small animals are the least of anyone's worries. One of their biggest problem in Australia, according to her, is that flies can be so excessive that one needs a net to work around, especially in the rural areas. She also shared details about March flies, which can bite, and her sister got blisters from their bites. Watch the video of the lady describing Australia below:

Australia snakes amaze South Africans

In another story, a woman in Australia found a snake in a laundry basket. The TikTok video went viral as people realised she found a king brown, which is one of the world's most venomous snakes in the world.

A video of a carpet python that measured up to five metres went viral. The Australian snake was spotted slithering from roof to roof in a video that left many mortified..

SA mortified by flies in Australia

Many people found the woman's video to be hilarious. Netizens shared thoughts on the video, asking questions about how terrible the flies in Australia must be. Read people's comments about Australia below:

South Africans made jokes about the flies in Australia that can bite. Image: Arlindo71

Source: Getty Images

mash🇿🇦 wondered:

"Flies in Australia have teeth?"

Likho LSM wrote:

"South African flies have boundaries 😭✋"

Theblackelton asked:

"Are you guys sure that Australia is a place for humans?😭"

Tando Kenqa commented:

"😭 Yho just went down a rabbit hole of Australia flies videos. Nooooo I would lose my mind! ✋🏼"

Minenhle.Kay was in awe:

"Snake least of my worries, hayi chommie 😭😭 I’d faint."

lelooo ✰ was amused:

"Snakes being the “least” is SO diabolical to me."

