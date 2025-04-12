A young lady from Pretoria told people about the heartbreak she faced after dating a woman who betrayed her

The TikTok creator shared a video telling the story about how she found out that her girlfriend was cheating

Online users were floored by the details of how the woman suffered pain after taking a chance with love

A lady told people one of the most hurtful experiences she's had in love. The woman shared a story of seeing flames while dating.

Woman's bae cheated on her with her brother shared the story of unbelievable betrayal. Image: @bvodaaa

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video detailing the woman's cheating experiences amassed over 600,000 views. There were thousands of comments from people who were floored by the drama she went through.

Lady reflects on brother's betrayal

A woman, @bvodaaa on TikTok, decided to tell her story of heartbreak in a TikTok video. The lady said her brother introduced her to a girl who was a lesbian like herself. She said that she was in love with the lady and they dated for nearly a year. The TikTokker said that throughout the relationship, her brother had a close friendship with her girlfriend, and they would talk on the phone for hours. As their romantic relationship progressed, the phone calls between her brother and her girlfriend only got longer. When she asked her brother about the calls, he assured her that nothing was going on between them

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Just as they were about to celebrate their first anniversary, @bvodaa decided to go through her brother's phone and realised that he was having an affair with her girlfriend. She said her girlfriend apologised and she took her back. Her brother explained himself by saying he was only looking out for her by not letting her girlfriend cheat on her with a stranger, which she accepted. The young woman later revealed that her brother was also married with children when he was having an affair with her girlfriend. Watch the video of the details of the story below:

SA sympathises with lady

Online users showed no mercy as they judged the woman's brother. People commented on the woman's experience of being betrayed by a girlfriend and a brother. Read netizens' thoughts on the storytime below:

People slammed the woman's brother after details of how he stole her girlfriend were revealed. Image: @bvodaaa

Source: TikTok

SunnySideUp.1.2 joked:

"It was a family affair 😭"

Thuto🫦 added:

"Your brother was chowing your hun ?😭😭It’s a evil world we live in."

inno_centiaaa asked:

"Manje uthi umbulala nini ubuti wakho ? 😭(When are you killing your brother?)"

brownheart said:

"😭the way your brother gaslit youu ba re "do you want her to get it from a atranger" WHAT????"

4 Briefly News stories about cheaters

A man in a TikTok video shared the details of how his girlfriend was unfaithful and dishonest in their romance.

One man was in for a shock after Google Maps revealed his girlfriend's suspicious whereabouts, which exposed her treachery.

A video shows the moment that a woman found out that her husband was not actually at a men's conference.

In another video, a man had a faceoff with his wife who was having an affair, and her side piece was there.

Source: Briefly News