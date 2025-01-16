Global site navigation

“There’s No Formula”: Gent Finds Out Girlfriend’s Cheating via Google Maps
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A gent had the shock of his life when he spotted his girlfriend in another man’s arms while on Google Maps
  • The chap’s jaw dropped when he realised his lady had been cheating on him, and he kept the evidence on his phone 
  • He eventually shared his story on TikTok, and it went viral with 229.1K views and a thread of 471 comments from amused social media users

A young man realised that mjolo had no formula, and if one person in the relationship wants to cheat, they will.

One man broke his own heart by lurking
A gent broke his own heart by lurking on Google Maps. Image: @theobal4
Source: TikTok

He unexpectedly spotted his girlfriend entertaining a different guy and kept the evidence on his phone.

Gent finds out girlfriend’s cheating via Google Maps 

Well, it looks like Google Maps has become the new Uyajola 99 by Moja Love. A chap spotted his girlfriend chilling nicely with another man on the app.

The app was initially designed to help people find directions to their destinations, but one fella started lurking and broke his own heart. After he found out about his girlfriend’s cheating, he posted the evidence on TikTok and received a lot of attention.

He captioned his well-performing post:

“Not me finding out on Google Maps that my hun is cheating on me. Just imagine finding out through Google Maps! Poor me, some poison so I can die. There is no formula, guys.”

See the post below:

Gent busts cheating girlfriend
A Mzansi gent busted his cheating girlfriend via Google Maps. Image: @theobal4
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to gent’s finding out about cheating girlfriend

Chap busts cheating girlfriend
A chap busted his cheating girlfriend on Google Maps. Image: @theobal4
Source: TikTok

Social media users were amused by the incident and commented:

@Mfana Theke. said:

“I saw a shack with aluminium windows; we listen. We don't judge.”

@SAPS trolled:

“Nah,  bro. That looks like her dad.”

@siziphiwe🎀 commented:

“I'd also cheat.”

@Borussia Your Teeth pointed out:

“Bro is even wearing her Crocs.”

@Dimpho🦄 realised:

“This Google Maps is going to be a problem.”

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

