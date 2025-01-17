One lady shared the type of uncouth behaviour South African women do on a night out at groove

The lady knew she was touching on a controversial topic, but Mzansi backed her up by reposting the video

Social media users loved that the hun led the conversation and also allowed more people to share their opinions

Groove culture is vast in South Africa, and youngsters and older people panic about their weekly weekend plans.

SA discussed the disturbing groove culture when it comes to Mzansi ladies. Image: @vuyokazi_vuvu

Source: TikTok

One worries about a new outfit, money to buy alcohol and hangover remedies to help them freshen up for Monday morning.

SA discussed disgusting women’s behaviour at groove

A South African TikTokker, Vuyokazi Ntshokoma, from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, analysed the groove culture in her city and was not impressed. Ntshokoma lives in an area that has multiple club-like establishments that draw in the groovy nightlife.

The hun often watches the kind of women who visit the different places and shakes her head in disapproval. Ntshokoma had a major problem with how the ladies presented themselves in clubs by wearing revealing clothing that flashed out their private parts.

She mentioned how women who behaved that way lured in sick men who abused them because of what they “advertise”:

“It’s really disgusting. There are sick men out there who targeted you for uncouth things while you flash your private parts at them.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi disappointed with women’s behaviour at groove

Social media users agreed with the lady and added:

@Umphathi womhlaba applauded:

“Finally, someone said it.”

@Papi Stalli explained:

“You can't even enjoy the brunch in Cape Town because they flash bums left, right, and centre.”

@Ta Nitro🇿🇦 commented:

“You have no idea. In Port Alfred, they walk around like that in malls. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

@bahlez wrote:

“It’s very disgusting. I don’t know if it’s fashionable or what, but it’s really disgusting.”

