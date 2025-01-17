A young fella almost got the most fiery beating of his life after pranking his grandmother

The chap got into a fight with his imaginary friend, and his gogo rushed to get a weapon to wake him up from his delusions

Ali Zamxaka, the sister, recorded and shared the funny video on TikTok, which generated 152.3K views

African people do not believe in imaginary friends, talking alone or certain mental health issues.

A young chap pulled off a hilarious prank on his gogo. Image: @FG Trade/Getty

Source: TikTok

When one of their family members does anything out of the ordinary, they send them to church to help get their demons out.

Boy pulls off hilarious prank on grandma and goes viral

A South African lady, Ali Zamxaka, filmed one of the funniest pranks of 2025 so far. Zamxaka’s younger brother pretended to be in a heated fight with his imaginary friend in hopes of bamboozling his grandmother.

The young chap gave a convincing performance as he quickly got his gogo’s attention. The o’lady tried to snap her grandson out of his delusions by yelling and cussing at him:

“Are you insane?”

The young chap only took a bow from his acting when the granny found a hard enough weapon to knock him back into his senses. He scrammed and escaped the gogo’s sight before seeing the stars.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by gent’s hilarious prank on grandma

One granny was bamboozled by her silly grandson. Image: @Cavan Images/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Social media users were completely dusted by the silly boy’s antics and commented:

@Yo Favorite Uncle was impressed by the young chap’s acting:

“Get him into drama school.”

@lioness said:

“Acting school for you, my boy.”

@TinyN was dusted:

“To us who watched it several times dying of laughter. Oh, this child.”

@SakhileNsibande wrote:

“The song in the background makes it worse.”

@Lorato Khampepe commented:

“Give this little man an Oscar.”

@Mama_Junior27 shared:

“My granny would’ve done the same.”

3 More prank-related stories by Briefly News

A family pulled off a hilarious prank at a restaurant and asked the waiter for some assistant to get a funny reaction

One hun was dumped by her boyfriend after trying to pull off a trendy TikTok prank on him, Mzansi got suspicious

A South African hun almost sent her mother to an early grave after pulling off the viral explosive prank on her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News