A young lady on TikTok tried to spice things up at home and tried out a viral prank on her mother

Things did not go so well after she took things too far and almost sent her into an early grave

Mzansi was very disappointed in the young one's actions and shared messages with her in the comments

Pranks captured on camera tend to be even more funnier as they are preserved to be enjoyed with friends and family.

A hun recorded her entire process of pulling off a silly prank on her mother while she was at work.

Woman makes mom cry with silly prank

A young lady on TikTok tried out the viral explosion prank on her mother. She filmed a video of herself fiddling with a plug and added some special effects to make it look like an explosion.

She took things further by acting like the house burned down and that she was in danger. Her mother called her numerous times with no answer and immediately panicked.

The mom raced home only to find her daughter laughing at her for falling for her silly moves. She bawled her eyes out after finding out that the whole thing was a joke.

SA unimpressed with lady's prank

Social media users were not pleased by the silly lady and commented:

@Katuuo Maharero was heartbroken:

"Her cry broke my heart. This is not funny at all. You should have answered her calls."

@Roxanne Malinga explained:

"You should have answered their calls and told them it was a prank. You can't play like that, really.

@iammunlyt assumed:

"I'm sure this is your first and last prank."

@thandoluhle 💕ordered the lady:

"Apologise right now."

@Khanyaa💎was unimpressed:

"Why didn't you answer her calls? I thought the prank was to miss one call, not multiple."

@himynameispetuniam shared their bad prank:

"I feel bad for laughing because I once tried the kidnapping prank on my parents, Bathi. They are calling the police. My dad is an advocate, so he was quick to call everyone."

Lady dumped after pranking boyfriend

Briefly News also reported that one Mzansi lady was unfortunate after trying out one of TikTok's viral pranks on her boyfriend. The chap was not having it and called it quits on his girlfriend via a chain of WhatsApp messages.

Social media users were concerned about the guy's behaviour and assumed he had planned to end things for a while.

