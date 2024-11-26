South African TikTokkers were unimpressed after a gent fed his wife trashy food and posted the clip on social media

The guy intentionally scraped up food from the floor and took it to his lady to gobble right up, unknowingly

Mzansi women were disappointed in the guy for his foul behaviour and gave him a piece of their minds

South African ladies have had multiple discussions about staying in relationships with toxic men.

Mzansi was unimpressed by one gent's foul behaviour. Image: @michaelandnikita

Source: TikTok

Some accept polygamy after enduring years of cheating and finally come to terms with their partner’s “nature”.

SA unimpressed with gent feeding girlfriend trash

A lady was busy on her phone and rested in bed while her husband prepared a meal for them. The gent made some meatballs with gravy, but as he stirred, one of the meatballs fell to the ground.

After ignoring the 5-second rule, the guy forked the food off the ground and walked to the dumpster. However, he changed his mind when he remembered his lady waiting in the other room. He excitedly took the trashy meatball to her and made her eat it.

The couple is known as a prankster on TikTok, but Mzansi thought the gent took things too far this time around, and some found his clip hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent feeding girlfriend trash

Social media users were amazed by the guy’s behaviour and shared:

@_monique_chante said:

“I thought he was taking it to the dog or something.”

@Dj Charlie explained:

“My brother, you started something you won’t win. She will do this to you until you have grandchildren.”

@Kamau wa taxi official sighed:

“Trust men at your own risk.”

@Jeremy highlighted:

“Heaven is not for everyone. Many will be called, but a few will be chosen.”

@TheGOV was unimpressed:

“No, bro! How can you do that? Look at how she smiles at you, and you do that? Sies, man!”

Lady almost sends mom to early grave with explosion prank

Briefly News also reported that a young lady on TikTok tried to spice things up at home and tried out a viral prank on her mother. Things did not go so well after she took things too far and almost sent her into an early grave.

Mzansi was very disappointed in the young one's actions and shared messages with her in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News