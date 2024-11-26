A gentleman was caught under the influence of alcohol at work and was asked to blow a breathalyser

The guy did not show any remorse whatsoever, instead, he shared some colourful words with his employer

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing while some said his working environment pushed him to drink

A video of a man who was caught drunk at work has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet with a lot to say.

A drunk employee shared colourful words with his boss. Images: @Ezra Bailey, @Rawpixel

Source: Getty Images

In an X clip uploaded by MDN News, the man can be seen barely able to stand, let alone speak. His bosses asked him to blow the breathalyser, but he vehemently refused. Instead, he said some colourful words to his boss.

Sober words, drunk thoughts? The guy was telling his boss how he used to like him but no longer. One could presume that the guy was fired from his job because what he did was unacceptable and valid grounds to end his employment.

Drunk man at work swear at boss

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi share their thoughts on the situation

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing different opinions on the situation. See the comments below:

@Sifisov1 expressed:

“He was done with this job 😂😂.”

@getdigitalwork expressed:

“There might be something at work that pushed him to do this.”

@ETshamugero wrote:

“There is always 2 sides of the story. People are being traumatized at work.”

@ronaldanele commented:

"Reality that will kick in mese sober ...nami lm beginning to feel pain on his behalf.”

@KaroroMitchelle said:

“His village people are really working overtime just imagine losing your job in the month of November of all months.”

