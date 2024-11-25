A Mpumalanga gentleman used his Road Accident Fund (RAF) money to help his community with water

The guy bought jojo tanks for the community and draws water from the nearby river to his people

The online community reacted to the story, with many applauding the man for showing Ubuntu to his community

In an interview with the SABC News, Mlungisi Maseko used R1.3 million from his payout to help his community that struggled with water. The man said his money was used to transfer water from a nearby river to his community. He bought Jojo tanks and 35 people were employed as a result.

A Mpumalanga man used R1.3 million from RAF to assist his community with water. Images: Gallo Images

When he was asked if the water was safe to drink, Mlungisi said they put Jik in the water to clean it before delivering it to the community. He said no one had assisted them in purifying the water. He added that no one has suffered as a result of the water.

Water is an issue in many rural areas in South Africa. Previously, a gogo shared how she struggled to get water where she lived.

Watch the YouTube video below:

The internet commends the kid man

The online community reacted to Mlungisi’s story, with many sharing different views. See the comments below:

@Troybeast said:

“They must pay him back.”

@Mthobicie expressed:

“This is the first person who used RAF in a very respectful way, well done 🤝.”

@somnandiBabaKampumi🥰 wrote:

“Government must pay him all his money every cent.”

@Rofhiwa commented:

“Wait for the community people to be gossiping about him once the money dries out.”

@Trust said:

“These are the people south Africa needs. I'm very much appreciate this legend. I'm crying South Africa has people who can make things happen. No partying, no alcohol, just expiration. Big up, brother.”

DA calls for Joburg water board to be dissolved

In another story, Briefly News reported about the DA in Johannesburg calling for the Joburg water board to be dissolved amid the water crisis.

The Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg has called for the resolution of the Joburg Water Board as one solution to the water crisis in Johannesburg. Speaking to Briefly News, DA councillor Nicole Van Dyk believes several causes have contributed to Johannesburg's water crisis. Recently, more than six suburbs experienced water shedding because of maintenance. Van Dyk said the problem started with significant budget cuts to pipe replacements.

