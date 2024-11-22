A foreigner who owns a shop in the City of Cape Town recorded himself flaunting a Certificate of Acceptability

The man’s actions come as South Africa is angered by the expired products that are sold in the spaza shops mostly owned by foreigners

The online community reacted to the video, many expressed their anger towards the guy and the government

A video of a Pakistan flaunting documents had gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in fury.

A foreign spaza shop owner showed off his documents amid controversy. Images: @Reggie_ZAR/ X, @EMMANUEL CROSET/ Getty Images

In an X clip uploaded by @Reggie_ZAR, the foreigner is seen in his shop. He recorded himself with his documents. This comes as South Africans are angry at foreigners who own spaza shops because of the old products they are selling, putting customer’s health at risk.

The X user said the Mzansi people were in trouble and presumed that the foreigner was from the Eastern Cape province. He bashed the leadership in the province. However, the documents had a City of Cape Town logo.

“We are in trouble I tell you ! He probably in the Eastern Cape…I hate leadership in that province.”

The city replied, saying:

“the video portrays an application for a Certificate of Acceptability. If you intend to manufacture, store, distribute, prepare, transport or sell any kind of foodstuff intended for public consumption then you must apply.”

Foregnerner flaunts Certificate of Acceptability

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts with anger

The video garnered thousands of views and comments from Mzansi citizens and politicians. Many were angry and speculated that the guy’s documents were fake. See the comments below:

@Kat4Kubs wrote:

“Looks fake! The actual licensing documents can only be issued after 21 days.🚩🚩🚩”

@SandileKaMsibi commented:

“He has Bad timing 😮…”

@khandizwe_chris said:

“They way there's gonna be fake Documents in the Streets 😭I don't even wanna think about it 😩.”

Woman blasts spaza shop for expired goods

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi woman who slammed a spaza shop for selling expired goods.

TikTok user @thapelo_wa_sdutla shared a clip on the video platform. In the footage, a woman enters the spaza shop with an expired product. She then confronts the shop owner, who claims he works alone. The woman blasts the man as she removes each item from the deep freezer, saying it is all "expired."

