DA in Johannesburg Calls for Joburg Water Board To Be Dissolved Amid Water Crisis
- The Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg has called for the dissolution of the Joburg Water board
- This was in light of the water crisis the city is facing, leading to water restrictions and water-shedding
- speaking to Briefly News, DA councillor Nicole van Dyk said that the board requires professionals and engineers and spoke on the impact of the water crisis in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg has called for the resolution of the Joburg Water Board as one solution to the water crisis in Johannesburg.
Impact of water crisis in JHB
Speaking to Briefly News, DA councillor Nicole Van Dyk believes several causes have contributed to Johannesburg's water crisis. Recently, more than six suburbs experienced water shedding because of maintenance. Van Dyk said the problem started with significant budget cuts to pipe replacements.
She noted that 150 kilometres of pipes should be fitted annually, but the city managed only 28 kilometres last year. She also said that Joburg Water boards have shifted heavily due to the impact of bad governance and cadre deployment.
"There's only one engineer on the board. No accountants, risk assessors or asset managers, people who know how to future plan, manage a maintenance schedule and budget accordingly," she said.
"Poor governance also comes in the form of poor collection. Joburg Water has been begging to do its own collection, which is pertinent considering that the national and provincial governments owe Joburg Water R420 million.
The impact on businesses
Van Dyk told Briefly News that the water crisis in Johannesburg has a severe impact on smaller enterprises like non-franchise restaurants and hair salons. She noted that many close for several days a month due to a lack of water. She added that it also severely impacts hotels, residents, and revenue departments.
What's the solution?
She called for the board of Joburg water to be dissolved.
"Dissolve the board and appoint professionals and engineers. Give JW the minimum of R3 billion in capital expenditure it requires. The mayor has agreed to R2 billion in the next budget cycle. Advise a planned and public maintenance schedule for the next three years that will address reservoir, pipe and sewerage issues. Allow JW to take on its own billing," she added.
Gauteng water crisis can be resolved: expert
