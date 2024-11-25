A hun was defeated after she gave motherhood a chance and showed Mzansi her journey so far

Her baby has become an out-of-control toddler who explores everything in and out of the house

Social media users were shocked by a now-viral video that documented the little one’s unhinged behaviour

Briefly News chatted to a Clinical Psychologist in an exclusive to find out the downside of gentle parenting

Moms have taken to social media to share their common struggles with raising children reaching the terrible twos.

Mzansi was floored when one mother shared a now-viral footage of her daughter’s most unhinged moment.

Mom amazed by toddler’s unhinged behaviour in bathroom

Avethandwa Mtolo decided to give motherhood a chance when she found out she was expecting a baby. The hun documented her pregnancy journey and hoped for the best.

Today, she has a healthy yet curious toddler who explores the world around her. Recently, the young one took a deep dive into the toilet pot and rested peacefully.

Her mom could not believe her eyes and recorded the unhinged moment to share with Mzansi:

“This child wants me dead.”

Watch the video below:

A Clinical Psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma, explained to Briefly News what gentle parenting is and its cons:

“Gentle parenting, like all parenting styles, has its strengths and limitations. When practiced with consistency, empathy, and clear boundaries, it tends to foster well-adjusted, emotionally aware children. However, without these components, there is a risk of children lacking structure, which can lead to misunderstandings of the approach as permissiveness.

“Boundaries can be blurred, and if boundaries aren’t clear, children may struggle with understanding limits and authority figures, potentially leading to defiant behaviour in certain situations. Perceived leniency is another factor that some critics argue is that gentle parenting is too permissive and lacks firm discipline, which could lead to a child thinking they can get away with undesirable behaviours.”

Mzansi floored by viral toddler in toilet

Social media users were floored by the hilarious clip and commented:

@Roseanne Moses shared:

“My problem is I will be wanting to flush to see what happens.”

@Proud_Melanin announced:

“I would cry for 40 days and 40 nights.”

@Mong trolled:

“These strangers are strange.”

@memoryxevf0 added:

“My son has been trying to flush himself.”

@🖤🖤codie🖤🖤 snitched on her toddler:

“My baby has been washing her hands and face with water from the toilet.”

@NomfundoJ😉 was stunned:

“I was not expecting that; my jaw is on the floor from shock, but she reminds me of someone who did the same but worse.”

