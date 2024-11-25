A Mzansi mother was amazed after she had to rush her toddler to the emergency room

The lady learned that her child had been in her jewellery box and swallowed one of her chunky earrings

Social media users were stunned by what the little one had done and shared their thoughts in the comments

Toddlers do the most unhinged things, from wasting an entire tub of Vaseline to flooding the house with water by not closing the bathroom tap.

All of these behaviours come with growing up and trying to figure out how to navigate life as a small person.

Toddler swallows chunky earring, trends on TikTok

A lady hopped on the viral trend of giving motherhood a chance and shared the unhinged behaviour she had to endure. Her toddler managed to get their hands on her jewellery and swallowed one of her earrings.

The mom had to rush her child to the hospital to get the jewel that rested on the little one's throat out. She shared some X-ray pictures with Mzansi, which show where the earring was before extraction.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to toddler swallowing earring in viral TikTok

Social media users could not contain themselves and shared their thoughts on the matter:

@annerly9535 was floored:

"I can't stop laughing at scan showing her wearing the earrings."

@_Calcuta shared:

"Me who swallowed a barbed wire in 1988. My parents call me a miracle till today."

@mother_of_sweet16 trolled:

"Lord of the Rings."

@thulisa🩷 asked:

"No, but how did this happen? Did it make her choke? Was she okay, or was it traumatic?"

@MaBashanyana 😇♥️ added:

"Mine drank my perfume. I've never been so scared in my life."

@Tlotlo Tee McCone the mom explained:

"I was angry and wanted to laugh because what's all this nonsense."

@Tlotlo Tee McCone told Mzansi:

"Lol, it was in her mouth, and the dad told her to give it back; she didn't and swallowed it because she didn't want to give it back."

Mom shares clip of daughter sleeping in pool

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared her little girl’s unusual activity during her swimming lessons. She filmed and posted a video online that had Mzansi speculating about African spirituality.

Social media users were drawn to the clip and generated over 480K views, 22.6K likes, and 443 shares.

